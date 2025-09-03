Türkiye’s women’s national volleyball team, the “Sultans of the Net,” are poised for a pivotal quarterfinal showdown against the United States at the 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

The clash is scheduled for Thursday, at the Hua Mark Indoor Stadium, with a 4:30 p.m. (TSİ) start.

This high-stakes match could mark a watershed moment for Türkiye, offering a chance to reach the semifinals of the World Championship for the first time in history.

The 2025 tournament, the first edition under the new two-year cycle in odd-numbered years, features 32 teams competing across four Thai cities: Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.

Türkiye have reached this stage after a commanding 3-0 victory over Slovenia in the round of 16, with set scores of 30-28, 25-13, and 29-27.

The tightly contested first and third sets highlighted Türkiye’s resilience, while opposite hitter Melissa Vargas led the scoring with powerful spikes, captain Eda Erdem Dündar anchored the defense with her blocking and leadership, and outside hitter Ebrar Karakurt provided attacking aggression and lethal serving.

This marked the fourth consecutive straight-set win for Türkiye, continuing an unbeaten streak through both the group stage and knockout rounds.

In Group E, hosted in Phuket, Türkiye topped the standings with a perfect record.

The campaign began with a 3-0 triumph over Egypt, followed by another 3-0 sweep against hosts Thailand, and concluded with a 3-0 win over Canada.

The team’s depth has been a key factor: setter Cansu Özbay has expertly orchestrated the offense, while libero Gizem Örge has delivered consistent defensive coverage.

Veterans like Hande Baladın have combined seamlessly with younger talents, creating a balanced and relentless squad that has yet to drop a set.

The U.S., three-time Olympic gold medalists and defending Paris 2024 champions, earned their quarterfinal berth with a dominant 3-0 victory over Canada in the round of 16, led by opposite Annie Drews, middle blocker Chiaka Ogbogu, and setter Jordyn Poulter.

Undefeated in pool play, the Americans showcased tactical precision and athleticism, defeating Czechia, Colombia, and Germany. While the U.S. enters as favorites, Türkiye’s 3-1 victory over the Americans in the 2025 Volleyball Nations League semifinals adds a compelling narrative to this rematch.

A win over the U.S. would not only propel Türkiye into the semifinals for the first time but also cement their rising status on the global stage.

Since their World Championship debut in 2006, Türkiye’s best finish was sixth in 2010 under coach Giovanni Guidetti, who still leads the team.

Subsequent tournaments saw ninth, tenth, and eighth-place finishes, but the team has steadily grown into a European powerhouse, evidenced by their 2023 European Championship title and silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Vargas earned MVP honors.

Should Türkiye prevail, they will face the winner of the Netherlands vs. Japan quarterfinal in the semifinals on Saturday in Bangkok.

The tournament has already seen surprises, with hosts Thailand reaching the round of 16 and debutants like Slovenia making strong impressions.