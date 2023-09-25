The year 2023 will forever be remembered as a year of unprecedented triumphs and historic firsts for the Turkish women's national volleyball team, affectionately known as the "Sultans of the Net."

This remarkable team's journey through the FIVB Nations League, CEV European Championship, and 2024 Paris Olympic Games Qualifiers was nothing short of spectacular, setting records that will resonate through generations.

The stage was set in Japan, where the Sultans of the Net squared off against formidable opponents, including host Japan, Brazil, Belgium, Bulgaria, Puerto Rico, Argentina, and Peru in Group B of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Qualifiers, the ultimate battleground of the season.

What followed was sheer volleyball brilliance.

Türkiye's national team powered through the competition, delivering flawless performances.

Their dominance was evident in their victories against Puerto Rico (3-0), Bulgaria (3-0), Peru (3-1), Argentina (3-1), Brazil (3-0), Japan (3-1) and Belgium (3-0).

A flawless record of seven out of seven victories earned them the coveted spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, marking the first time they secured their place as undefeated leaders.

The magnitude of their achievement becomes even more astounding when you consider their unbroken streak of 22 wins across the FIVB Nations League (6), CEV European Championship (9) and 2024 Paris Olympic Games Qualifiers Group B (7).

Under Italian head coach, Daniele Santarelli, the Sultans of the Net were the only team that emerged undefeated in the qualifiers.

Their journey to the top was a story of resilience and skill, culminating in their triumphant status as champions.

Their odyssey began in the FIVB Nations League, where they displayed their prowess on a global stage.

Notable victories against South Korea (3-0), Serbia (3-1), Italy (3-0), and a thrilling victory over the Netherlands (3-2) highlighted their determination and skill.

Their journey to the final in Arlington, Texas, was paved with resounding victories over Thailand, Brazil, and Croatia (all 3-0).

In a thrilling climax, they secured the gold medal by defeating Italy (3-0) and the U.S. (3-1) in the semifinals and finals, respectively.

This monumental victory not only earned them the gold medal but also propelled them to the top of the national rankings for the first time in Turkish volleyball history.

Their dominance continued as they secured victory against Japan in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Qualifiers, guaranteeing their top-ranking status until May 2024.

The Sultans of the Net continued their remarkable journey in the CEV European Championship, where they exhibited unassailable strength.

Victories over Sweden (3-0), Azerbaijan (3-0), Czechia (3-1) and Greece (3-0) in the group stage paved way for their advancement to the quarterfinals.

Here, they triumphed over the host Belgium (3-1) to secure a spot in the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals, Poland was no match for Türkiye, as they were defeated without losing a set.

The semifinal was a thriller, with the Sultans of the Net coming from behind to stun the reigning European champions, Italy, with a final score of 3-2.

The grand finale saw them facing Serbia, the very team that denied them the championship in 2019.

Yet, this time, it was Türkiye's turn to shine, as they emerged victorious with a 3-2 scoreline, clinching their first European championship.

Daniele Santarelli's appointment as the head coach in December 2022 proved to be a masterstroke.

In his debut as head coach, he led the team to nine wins out of 12 matches in the FIVB Nations League and secured his first gold medal in the tournament.

Subsequently, he guided the team to their historic European championship win and earned their ticket to the Olympics.

Turkish players celebrate after qualifying for the Olympics following win against Belgium, Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 24, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Under Santarelli's astute leadership, the national team achieved an astounding 28 wins in 31 matches.

Their journey was marked by redemption, as they overcame earlier defeats to the U.S., Poland and Japan in other competitions.