Türkiye’s Defne Kurt claimed gold in the women’s 100-meter butterfly S10 at the 2025 World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore on Thursday, smashing the European record with a time of 1:03.91.

Under the bright lights of Singapore’s aquatic stage, the 21-year-old national star etched her name into para-swimming history.

Her triumph in the 100-meter butterfly S10 not only crowned her world champion but also shattered the European record, marking a remarkable milestone in her career.

The victory was Kurt’s third gold of the championships, cementing her status as one of the meet’s most dominant athletes and highlighting her rise as a force in international para-swimming.

The S10 classification, reserved for swimmers with minimal physical impairments, is fiercely competitive.

To dominate at this level reflects not just raw talent but years of discipline, resilience and meticulous preparation.

“This record and this medal mean so much to me and to Türkiye,” Kurt said through the Turkish Swimming Federation, which hailed her achievement as a moment of national pride.

Kurt’s surge in Singapore adds another chapter to a career already decorated with continental and world-level successes, offering Türkiye a bright symbol of hope and ambition on the global sporting stage.