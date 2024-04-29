Turkish swimmer Merve Tuncel, a seasoned Olympian, is gearing up for another shot at Olympic glory.

Competing in the upcoming Star Youth and Open Age Türkiye long course national team selections in Edirne, she aims to secure her spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics, following her participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Training at the Palandöken Olympic swimming pool in Erzurum, renowned for being the only high-altitude full Olympic swimming pool in a city center of Europe, Tuncel is honing her skills for the tough competition ahead.

This high-altitude pool is a favorite among national swimmers, providing optimal conditions for intense training and preparation.

At just 19 years old, Tuncel has already amassed nearly 30 medals in international competitions, showcasing her exceptional talent and determination.

She started swimming at the young age of 4, driven by her love for the water.

Her journey from a young enthusiast to a seasoned athlete has been remarkable, with her achievements earning her a spot in the Türkiye Olympic Preparation Center (TOHM) project in Ankara from 2015 to 2023.

Reflecting on her past achievements, Tuncel fondly remembers her experience at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she participated as the youngest athlete in the Turkish delegation.

She also holds a third-place title in the European long-course competition in the 800-meter freestyle in the senior category, a significant milestone for Turkish women's swimming.

Looking ahead, Tuncel is focused on securing her spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With the Türkiye Long Course national team selections approaching, she is determined to clinch a quota in the 1,500-meter and 400-meter freestyle events.

Her previous performances indicate that she is more than capable of surpassing the Olympic barrier and making her mark on the world stage once again.

For Tuncel, the Olympics represent the pinnacle of athletic achievement, and she is eager to experience the thrill of competing against the world's best once more.