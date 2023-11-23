Fifteen-year-old Turkish swimmer Turgut Aslan Yaraman is gearing up to tackle the rare "Escobar Syndrome" as he sets his sights on a medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Born with difficulty in walking due to a congenital issue in his left leg, Yaraman dove into the world of swimming at the age of 5 under the guidance of doctors.

The diagnosis of "Escobar Syndrome" seemed daunting, but swimming proved to be a beacon of relief for Yaraman, easing the challenges in his leg and contributing positively to his ability to walk.

Catching the attention of his coach with determination and remarkable achievements, Yaraman secured a spot in the Paralympic national team at the age of 10.

Over about five years, the athlete clinched numerous victories in national competitions. In the recent final leg of the Para Swimming World Series held in Egypt, he proudly claimed gold, silver and bronze medals across different categories.

As Yaraman prepares for the Paralympic European Swimming Championships in Portugal, his ultimate dream is to clinch the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a well-deserved achievement for earning his spot.

Champion by design, swimmer by destiny

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Turgut Aslan Yaraman revealed that a decade ago, he embarked on the swimming journey not to become a champion but to regain his health.

Initially not envisioning himself as a national athlete, Yaraman shared: "After a while, my coach said, 'I will make you a champion.' I believed in him, my family believed, and today, here I am. I worked hard and attended training sessions morning and night and that's how I found success."

The national swimmer emphasized how sports transformed his social life, making him more active and friendly.

Reflecting on his international success in the Para Swimming World Series this year, Yaraman said: "If I go somewhere, I go to succeed. Many around me were surprised that I became a world champion, but I knew I would be a champion. It wasn't a surprise for me."

Underscoring his unwavering commitment to continuous hard work, Yaraman outlined his initial goal of winning the European championship, followed by the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

"I believe I will become an Olympic champion. My sole focus is on becoming an Olympic champion. I will work morning and night. A challenging journey awaits us. I'm a bit excited, but it's a long process. Nothing comes easy – every athlete dreams of wearing the national jersey and playing the national anthem. I am proud to have done that, and hopefully, more will come," he said.

Coach's vision

Coach Ali Şahin emphasized Yaraman's disciplined approach as the key factor propelling the national swimmer's progress. "For about 10 years, he has consistently worked with discipline and thankfully, today we have started to reap the rewards."

Turkish swimmer Turgut Aslan Yaraman (L) trains for the upcoming Paralympic European Swimming Championships, Giresun, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2023. (AA Photo)

Expressing high expectations for Yaraman's future achievements, Şahin recalled, "We had already seen the light in Aslan. When I told him, 'One day, you will be the champion of Europe, the world and the Olympics,' he was still very young and couldn't comprehend. But we truly saw the light in him. In the swimming championships we attended, especially when he competed alongside non-disabled children, he radiated that light to us."