Aysu Türkoğlu, the young Turkish swimmer, has already etched her name in the annals of history as the youngest Turkish athlete to conquer the English Channel.

However, her extraordinary aquatic journey doesn't stop there.

She is now gearing up for an even more audacious feat – a daring swim across the treacherous North Channel, a route renowned as one of the world's seven most grueling swimming challenges.

With the cold waters off Northern Ireland as her arena, Aysu will brave frigid temperatures that plunge as low as 12 degrees Celsius (about 54 degrees Fahrenheit) between Aug. 9-14. Her unwavering determination and sheer grit have set her sights on becoming the first Turkish woman to conquer this formidable aquatic stretch.

"After crossing the English Channel, I realized that my journey had just begun," Aysu shared, her eyes shining passionately. "I told myself, 'You're going strong, girl; keep going.'"

Currently stationed in Northern Ireland's capital, Belfast, Aysu is preparing for this epic challenge.

Having previously trained extensively for cold-water swims during her English Channel conquest, she believes the chilly location will be advantageous.

Determined to leave an indelible mark on the world, Aysu is also eyeing the Oceans Seven challenge, which comprises seven arduous channel swims across the globe.

Already triumphant in the English Channel's 33 kilometers (20.5 miles), she is now laser-focused on conquering the North Channel, a demanding stretch of approximately 36-40 kilometers with bone-chilling water temperatures between 12-14 degrees Celsius (54-57 degrees Fahrenheit).

However, Aysu is no stranger to pushing her limits.

In preparation for the freezing ordeal, she undertook a six-hour round trip from Küçükyalı beach in Istanbul to Heybeliada island and back, braving water temperatures ranging from 12.7 to 13.4 degrees Celsius.

Even her bathtub became a training ground as she immersed herself in icy waters, testing her endurance and resilience.

Aysu's unwavering determination and zest for adventure knows no bounds.

The North Channel may be unforgiving with its freezing temperatures, lion's mane jellyfish infestations and fierce tides, but Aysu remains undeterred.

Her unwavering gaze remains firmly set on a Guinness World Record, aiming to conquer all seven Oceans Seven swims within five years.

A year after her historic English Channel triumph, Aysu's desire to make her mark on the world has only intensified.

With her sights set on conquering new frontiers and breaking records, this young swimming maverick shows no signs of slowing down.