Hakan Reçber, a Turkish taekwondo athlete who clinched gold at the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships and the 2021 and 2022 European Taekwondo Championships, has cast his sights on sweeping gold at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Speaking with Demirören News Agency (DHA), Reçber expressed his confidence, saying: "There's no such thing as a bad athlete at the Olympics. Those in the top two or five are really good, but I'm good too, and I'm aware of that. I believe I can analyze my opponents and win the competition. Let's see what I can do."

For Reçber, becoming a world champion and winning gold holds immense significance.

"Along with the bronze, it was one of the most important medals of my career. I've proven to the world and myself how good I am once again. Now, going to the Olympics with this motivation is really great. I'm glad I won that medal. Now, I'm going to the Olympics knowing and understanding myself. I don't think it will be like Tokyo this time; this time, I will win the gold medal, hopefully," he said.

Discussing his competitors in the upcoming event, Reçber highlighted the strategic and technical aspects of taekwondo.

"Our sport involves tactics and techniques. That's why our competitors are constantly fighting; there are always matches. We also need to analyze our opponents in the Olympics. Sixteen athletes will compete, but we won't fight all 16. We'll have four matches, facing four opponents. We need to see what those four opponents are doing, what kicks they're throwing, and what kicks they're receiving. By making such analyses and making the right moves, I believe we can defeat our opponents," he explained.

Reçber approaches all his Olympic opponents as top-tier athletes, recognizing the high level of competition.

He trains rigorously twice a day for four hours, and he camps in Izmir, away from his family in Ankara.

Despite the sacrifices, he remains focused on winning gold.

If he achieves his goal, he plans to celebrate with his family, knowing his parents will be overcome with emotion, as they usually are when he achieves significant success.