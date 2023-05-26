Turkish Taekwondo Federation President Metin Şahin revealed that the forthcoming World Taekwondo Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, will be pivotal in determining the highest quota points for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Athletes who excel in this championship will gain a significant advantage on their journey to Paris," Şahin said.

As the most prominent taekwondo event of the year, the World Championship will convene in Baku from May 29 to June 4, featuring an impressive lineup of 16 Turkish national athletes poised to represent their country.

President Metin Şahin, alongside coaches Ali Şahin and Servet Tazegül, shared their insights and aspirations regarding the upcoming World Championship with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Highlighting the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the World Taekwondo Federation (WT), Şahin remarked: "A special program will commemorate this milestone during the World Taekwondo General Assembly, scheduled one day before the championship."

"The championship has generated tremendous interest and will be the important event where the most points are awarded before the 2024 Paris Olympics. Our athletes who achieve remarkable results here will undoubtedly gain a significant advantage on their journey to Paris."

President Şahin expressed his satisfaction with the national taekwondo players' extensive preparation, saying: "Our athletes have dedicated themselves to rigorous training camps in anticipation of this championship. As the Turkish Taekwondo Federation, we aim to make our mark on this important event, which represents the pinnacle of taekwondo competitions worldwide."

"We have consistently won medals for our country in previous Olympics, and we aspire to replicate this success in Paris. To achieve that, we are determined to increase the number of athletes qualifying for the Olympics. The results we attain in Baku will play a vital role in this regard."

National Teams Coach Ali Şahin underscored the evolving landscape of taekwondo, where the sport's quality and intensity continues to escalate with each passing tournament.

"Taekwondo has evolved beyond a regional sport, transcending borders to encompass countries from all corners of the globe," he said.

Ali Şahin emphasized the significance of the World Championship, saying: "This year's event holds exceptional importance, ranking second to the Olympics. The championship will assign the highest quota score ahead of Paris 2024."

"As such, the competition will reach unparalleled levels of intensity. We have strategically mapped our path toward the 2024 Paris Olympics, meticulously preparing our athletes for this decisive phase. In Azerbaijan, our athletes will give their utmost best. By achieving favorable results, we aim to secure a favorable position on the road to Paris 2024," Şahin maintained.

Meanwhile, Coach Servet Tazegül, guiding the Taekwondo Men's National Team, emphasized the unwavering commitment to meticulous preparation for this crucial event.

"We have diligently completed our preparations for the World Championship through rigorous training camps in Izmir and Istanbul. Undoubtedly, this championship will present formidable challenges. We will face the competition with a young, talented team in Azerbaijan. It will represent a pivotal juncture on the path to Olympic participation. The points we accumulate in Baku will enable us to bring more athletes to Paris, surpassing our previous Olympic achievements," he added.

"This championship marks an important stride toward our goal of enhanced participation," Tazegül concluded.