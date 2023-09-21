The President of the Turkish Taekwondo Federation, Metin Şahin, expressed his commitment to building on the federation's impressive achievements, with a clear goal of continued success at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During his visit to Erzurum for the ongoing Zekeriya Tutar Youth Türkiye Championships, Şahin highlighted that the recent international results in Taekwondo have underscored the nation's untapped potential.

Emphasizing on the need for sustained success, Şahin stated, "At the World Taekwondo Championships held in Baku, Azerbaijan, we became the most successful country in the World Taekwondo Federation – which has 215 member countries – by winning the team championship."

Türkiye is reaping the rewards of the policies implemented since 2003.

Just a year ago, at the European Championships in England, the Crescent-Stars became champions in the men's and women's categories, as well as in Para Taekwondo, solidifying their status as the continent's top performers.

All of these achievements are setting the stage for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Şahin also shared his confidence in the progress of Olympic quotas, saying, "In para-taekwondo, eight out of our 10 athletes are within the Olympic quotas and are set to compete. We have high expectations from them. In general Taekwondo, five of our athletes are within the quotas, and we aim to maintain our success at the 2024 Paris Olympics. All quota recipients are exceptionally talented athletes. In the last world championships, we saw that three of our athletes became world champions; one secured the second place and two others clinched the third spot, making all of them strong Olympic medal contenders."

Şahin expressed confidence in the athletes who have secured quotas for the Olympics as potential medalists.

"Securing a quota is a significant achievement, a very challenging feat in itself. In the ongoing process, athletes who rank within the top five in all championships are granted the opportunity to participate in the Olympics. Achieving this top-five position is extremely challenging. I believe those who can overcome this challenge are not only likely to succeed at the Olympics in terms of para-taekwondo and general Taekwondo, but they can also reach the pinnacle. I have faith in my athletes and coaches. We say, '2024 Paris Olympics, here we come,' with excitement. We aim to carry that excitement to the nation when we go there," he said.

Şahin underlined the importance of consistent effort in Taekwondo's development, highlighting that the collective efforts of all coaches have led to this remarkable success.

Moreover, Şahin noted the growing interest in Taekwondo and the increasing number of athletes in Türkiye.

"Families, clubs, and coaches exhibiting interest in Taekwondo are essential components of this mix. We can see where these results have taken us. Success is not only measured in sporting achievements but also in the context of Turkish youth's participation in sports. Currently, our licensed athletes have exceeded 800,000, which is a source of immense pride for us. We understand the contribution of sports in making responsible citizens. This support has been crucial for Turkish sports for the past 20-21 years, and comes from our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has been a great advocate for Turkish sports. Our Minister has also provided significant support. I believe that Türkiye's strong young athletes will continue to represent us in Europe, the world, and the Olympics. With the grace of God, they will raise the Turkish national anthem and hoist our flag," he concluded.