Esat Kaya, a dynamic figure who transitioned from a national taekwondo fighter to a kickboxing coach against familial resistance, is on a mission to sculpt a new generation of champion athletes.

His journey, marked by defiance and determination, has seen him evolve from a rebellious taekwondo enthusiast to a seasoned coach, leaving an indelible mark on the Turkish sports landscape.

Kaya's foray into taekwondo, fueled by the captivating action scenes in foreign films his father brought home, began in Kayseri at the tender age of 7.

Undeterred by his family's opposition, Kaya recounted, "I told my father that I wanted to start taekwondo, but he did not accept this. I still went to the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports and registered."

Under the guidance of Yılmaz Helvacıoğlu, the first Turkish athlete to clinch a world championship in taekwondo, Kaya honed his skills in various sports clubs across Kayseri.

His insatiable appetite for knowledge led him to absorb valuable lessons from each mentor, laying the foundation for his future coaching endeavors.

In 1994, Kaya made a pivotal shift to kickboxing, swiftly ascending to become the Turkish champion in the same year.

His prowess continued to shine through numerous national rankings until his retirement in 2007.

The international stage beckoned, allowing Kaya to proudly don the national jersey at the European Championship in 1997 and the World Championship in 2007.

Since his transition to coaching within the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports in 2007, Kaya has been dedicated to nurturing athletes for both national and international competitions.

His coaching endeavors have borne fruit, with over 50 of his athletes proudly representing Türkiye on the global stage. Notable among them is Hayriye Türksoy Hançer, a champion in the European and world championships as well as the Islamic Games.

Motivated by the success of his proteges, Kaya vowed to continue shaping athletes who will elevate the Turkish flag on the international stage, provided his health permits.

His commitment extends beyond the sports arena, recognizing the broader impact of sports on social dynamics.

In Kaya's perspective, sports serve as a sanctuary for young minds, providing refuge from the perils of the streets.

Accepting students in two age groups, Kaya emphasized that not every young enthusiast needs to be a performance athlete.

Instead, he focuses on imparting crucial life lessons and values during the three to four hours they spend in training, shielding them from the dangers of modern distractions such as phones, computers and the internet.