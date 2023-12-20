Bitlis native and para taekwondo sensation Nurcihan Ekinci is crafting a narrative of triumph that resonates far beyond the mat while chasing her dreams.

Having secured her spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, Ekinci is on a mission to rewrite history as an Olympic champion, defying the odds stacked against her since a young age when she lost her left arm in a life-altering accident.

Ten years ago, under her mentor, Ekinci embarked on a taekwondo journey that has seen her swiftly rise to prominence.

With a string of international championships under her "black" belt, she has not only brought honor to her family, but has also become a source of pride for her nation.

Having clinched the runner-up position at the 9th World Para Taekwondo Championship two years ago and conquered the European series, Ekinci now sets her sights on the ultimate prize: the gold medal at the Paris Paralympics in 2024.

For Ekinci, this journey is not just a personal triumph; it is a historic milestone for Bitlis.

As the first athlete from the city to qualify for the Olympics, she is forging a path for others to follow their dreams.

In a conversation with Anadolu Agency (AA), Ekinci shared her reflections on the transformative decade, saying: "My goals have evolved significantly from where I started ten years ago. This journey has been a testament to the power of determination, sacrifice and professional dedication."

In the face of skeptics who initially doubted her capabilities, Ekinci said: "I surprised everyone who said 'she cannot do it.' My self-sacrifice and unwavering commitment have paid off."

Turkish Taekwondo star Nurcihan Ekinci (L) poses for a photo after training for the Paris Olympics, Bitlis, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2023. (AA Photo)

"While we celebrate our rankings, not securing a medal brings a touch of sadness. Nonetheless, I am elated to represent a small town at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. This achievement is a collective effort with my family, supporters, and, most importantly, my coach. I aim to crown the Paralympics with a gold medal, bringing joy to my country and inspiring aspiring athletes, especially women, to pursue their dreams. Let my determination be a beacon of hope for anyone striving for success," she added.

Reflecting on her achievements, Ekinci emphasized her dedication to a broader cause, saying, "I attribute my success, particularly to the children, and offer my achievements and efforts, especially to the people of Gaza."

Highlighting their decade-long collaboration, taekwondo national team coach Sezer Köksal expressed his surprise at the journey's culmination, saying: "We did not dare to dream so big a decade ago. The Olympics symbolize the pinnacle for athletes and coaches alike. Thanks to ten years of relentless effort, Nurcihan Ekinci will proudly represent Türkiye at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games among the top 8 quotas."

Köksal, reveling in the historic moment for Bitlis, said: "Ekinci's achievement marks a first in Bitlis's history. We are overjoyed to send a taekwondo athlete to the Olympics. Our love for the sport and dreams for its future continue. Our ultimate dream is to see the Turkish flag waving high on the Olympic podium. We believe this dream will come true, and we won't return to Bitlis empty-handed."

"Ekinci's success is not just a personal triumph; it's an inspiration for everyone. Her journey resonates with the 350 taekwondo players in Bitlis, with 75% of them being girls. She sets an example, instilling self-confidence in all who follow her lead," he added.