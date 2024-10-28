Mahmut Bozteke, the para taekwondo athlete who made history by winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, is now training diligently in his hometown of Gaziantep for his third Olympic medal.

Following his triumphant return, Bozteke continues to inspire pride in both his country and city through his relentless training.

After clinching bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games, Bozteke became the first Turkish athlete to win gold in taekwondo at the Paralympics, and he is already setting his sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Bozteke spends most of his days training under the guidance of coach Nurullah Çelep, determined to replicate the joy and pride he brought to Türkiye once again. “I’m savoring the happiness of my Olympic medals,” he shared with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Reflecting on his journey, Bozteke revealed that he began taekwondo on the advice of his physiotherapist. "I first won the Turkish championship in 2015, and then my journey with the national team began. I won bronze in Tokyo and worked even harder to claim gold in Paris," he said.

At the Paris Games, Bozteke faced a daunting 7-1 deficit but refused to give up. “When I was down 7-1, I realized I had to keep fighting. I reminded myself why I was there and what I had aimed for over the last ten years. I didn’t come to lose; I came to be a champion. My determination led us to victory, and I was filled with pride as we raised our glorious flag and sang the national anthem for my country.”

Bozteke draws inspiration from para table tennis athlete Abdullah Öztürk, whose tenacity and success serve as a guiding example.

“My goal is to win my third Olympic medal in Los Angeles 2028 and make my country proud. I want individuals with disabilities to know they should never feel incomplete; everyone has a talent waiting to be discovered. I encourage them to chase their dreams and abilities,” he said.

Coach Nurullah Çelep praised Bozteke’s determination, saying, “Since day one, Mahmut has shown incredible resolve and ambition. I was overjoyed when he won his first medal. Seeing my athlete represent our country on the international stage fills me with pride. Even when he was down 7-1 in Paris, we never lost hope. Mahmut came from behind to win against an opponent with five world championships. This proves his relentless spirit. I hope he continues to excel and one day represents our country as a sports minister.”

Barış Eşiyok, Bozteke’s training partner, echoed the sentiment, stating, “We prepared for the Olympics together, supporting each other through the challenges, and we’re targeting medals at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games as well.”