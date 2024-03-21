Turkish teams faced a setback in the CEV Women's Champions League, failing to reach the finals after a four-year wait, despite having three representatives in this season's competition.

Reigning champions VakıfBank were eliminated in the quarterfinals, marking a surprising turn of events.

Among the semifinalists, Fenerbahçe Opet faced Italian outfit Allianz Vero Volley, while Eczacıbaşı Dynavit clashed with another Italian powerhouse, A. Carraro Imoco, bidding farewell to their Champions League aspirations.

This disappointment follows a trend since the 2018-2019 season when Turkish teams last reached the finals. Subsequent editions were either canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic or saw Turkish teams bow out before the ultimate showdown.

This year marks the second time in 13 seasons that Turkish teams could not make it to the finals, highlighting the challenges faced in Europe's premier club volleyball competition.

In a closely watched matchup, Eczacıbaşı Dynavit lost to A. Carraro Imoco 3-1 in the semifinal rematch, a stark contrast to their initial 2-0 lead in the away leg. This ultimately sealed their exit from the tournament at the semifinal stage.

The presence of Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF) President Mehmet Akif Üstündağ at the Eczacıbaşı Dynavit-A. Carraro Imoco's game underscored the significance of the competition for Turkish volleyball, with key stakeholders closely monitoring the performance of Turkish clubs on the European stage.

Looking ahead, the CEV Women's Champions League Super Final, to be hosted in Türkiye, will feature an all-Italian showdown between A. Carraro Imoco and Allianz Vero Volley.

The absence of Turkish teams in the final reflects the current dominance of Italian volleyball. A. Carraro Imoco boasts an impressive winning streak under coach Daniele Santarelli, who also leads the Turkish women's national team, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the upcoming clash.