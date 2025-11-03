Rising Turkish boxer Ayşenur Karaoğlan has set her sights on the Olympic Games after capturing the gold medal at the Under-19 European Boxing Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Competing in the 80-kilogram category, the 18-year-old from Samsun defeated her Romanian rival by referee decision in the final, securing her first continental title. The victory marked the peak of a grueling four-month preparation period that included four national team training camps.

“It was an intense and exhausting process, but we got through it,” Karaoğlan told Anadolu Agency (AA) after returning home. “After the camp, we headed to the Czech Republic, and I won all my matches there to become the European champion.”

Karaoğlan’s journey into the ring began just three years ago, when her father encouraged her to try boxing at age 15. “I was always drawn to combat sports,” she said. “Before Europe, I competed in several Turkish championships – won two silver medals and a bronze. This year, I took two national titles and crowned it all with the European gold.”

The young champion credits her success to family support and dedicated coaches. “At first, my mother wasn’t really supportive,” she admitted. “She’d say, ‘Did I raise you for this?’ But as I started winning, she became proud. My father was my rock from the beginning, and now my mom is just as supportive.”

National team coach Cihan Yurt praised Karaoğlan’s discipline and determination, calling her “a role model for young athletes.” “Our biggest dream with Ayşe – and for all the young boxers following her – is the Olympics,” Yurt said. “We’re working toward the 2028 and 2032 Games with belief and commitment. She trains up to twice a day depending on the season, with programs tailored for each tournament. If she maintains this focus, she’ll continue to shine and inspire her younger teammates.”