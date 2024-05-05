Eda Erçin, who began practicing Muay Thai as a hobby in 2017, found herself supporting her father's medical expenses after he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer two years ago, all while working in the fields.

During her time working in the fields, Erçin suffered an injury when a pallet fell on her shoulder, forcing her to take a break from training.

Upon her coach's insistence, Erçin returned to training and recently participated in the Bekir Özer Türkiye Muay Thai Championship in Antalya, despite not fully recovering from her injury.

At the championship, Erçin emerged as the Turkish champion in the 42 kg. youth category.

Continuing her training, Eda Erçin aims for the top spot at the World Championship in Thailand in August, for which she has earned the right to participate.

The young athlete shared that her interest in Muay Thai sparked after seeing her friends involved in the sport.

Erçin expressed gratitude for her family and coach's unwavering support, highlighting her determination to succeed despite facing numerous challenges.

She credited her coach for believing in her and helping her become a champion.

Her father, Sulhattin Erçin, praised her dedication, recalling how she supported him during his illness.

He expressed pride in his daughter's championship win and his deep happiness for her success.

Eda Erçin's coach, Mehmet Yüksekyayla, recalled meeting her six years ago and continuing training at his club.

Despite challenges, including training during Ramadan with double sessions near Iftar time, their dedication remained steadfast.

Yüksekyayla explained that Erçin had missed training sessions before the Turkish championship due to her father's cancer treatment.

After receiving a 10-day break, she resumed training, despite a shoulder injury.

At the championship, she knocked out every opponent, securing a spot in the World Championship.

Yüksekyayla expressed pride in Erçin's perseverance, noting her family's sacrifices and her determination.