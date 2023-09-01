In sports, determination knows no boundaries and a remarkable athlete is gearing up to script yet another chapter of excellence.

Emirhan Akçakoca, a 17-year-old special athlete with Down syndrome, has set his sights on a new goal – to clinch a medal at the upcoming European Championship and add to his already brilliant list of achievements.

Akçakoca's journey began in the serene town of Tekirdağ five years ago, where he embarked on his athletic odyssey.

Over the years, he has honed his skills and amassed an impressive collection of 27 medals from national and international competitions.

His crowning glory came in 2021 when he shattered the world record in the triathlon with a blazing 100-meter run at the SUDS European Games (Trigames 2021) held in Italy.

Akçakoca not only clinched the title but also seized the hearts of spectators with his remarkable feat.

The young athlete continued his victorious streak by returning from the World Championship in Czechia last year adorned with nine medals, including five gold ones.

Now, Akçakoca is gearing up to represent Türkiye at the European Championship set to take place in Italy from Sept. 3-10.

His goal is crystal clear – to stand atop the podium once more and bring honor to his nation.

Speaking with Anadolu Agency (AA), Akçakoca expressed his fervent desire to clinch a second European championship.

Bursting with enthusiasm, he shared: "I am excited for the championship in Italy. I aim to make a good grade and return from there with a medal. I continued my training five days a week. I want to represent Türkiye in the best way possible by getting a reward for my work at the European Championships. I think I will return with a medal. I have a promise to my coach Lokman (Öksüz) and to my country. I want to return from there successfully."

Emirhan's coach, Lokman Öksüz, echoed this optimism, firmly believing that his talented athlete will shine on the European stage.

He spoke of their six-year journey together, a journey that has seen Emirhan rise to become a European and world champion.

Öksüz revealed the meticulous preparations underway, with the duo eyeing a triumphant return to Türkiye, ready to raise the flag high.

He emphasized that Akçakoca's life, along with those of many others, has been profoundly impacted by sports.

The opportunity to shine on the field, Öksüz noted, has brought out the best in his protege, showcasing the immense potential within every individual, no matter the challenges they may face.

As Akçakoca readies himself to take on Europe's finest, his story stands as an inspiring testament to the incredible spirit of perseverance and the limitless possibilities of the human will, sure to captivate the world once more on the grand stage of the European Championship.