The Turkish "Terminator" of kickboxing, Kadir Yıldırım, has sent shockwaves through combat sports as he prepares to face off against the renowned boxer Errol Zimmerman in the highly-anticipated Mega Fight Arena on Oct. 21.

This clash promises to be a historic event, with Yıldırım, the Turkish kickboxing sensation, gearing up to take on the globally celebrated Errol Zimmerman.

In the lead-up to this monumental showdown, Yıldırım shared his excitement, stating, "October 21st will be a crucial moment for Türkiye. It is going to be a world-class event, and I will be facing Errol Zimmerman, a global star, in the main event."

Adding fuel to the fire, Yıldırım and Zimmerman have engaged in a fierce war of words, setting the stage for an intense battle inside the ring.

"After my previous bout with Martin Pacas, where I emerged victorious, and Zimmerman's win against Tomas Hron, a challenge naturally emerged. I challenged him to a fight, and he accepted. On the day he signed the contract, he made bold statements, saying, 'We will meet on October 21st. I will finish you. They call me the bone crusher.' I responded with determination, 'I will retire you on October 21st. You can celebrate that because your retirement is imminent.' This exchange has only fueled our rivalry, and it's been quite thrilling. I look forward to October 21st when I plan to make good on my words," Yıldırım revealed.

The Mega Fight Arena on Oct. 21 is set to feature not only Yıldırım and Errol Zimmerman but also the legendary Floyd Mayweather.

Yıldırım highlighted the rigorous preparation he has undergone for this colossal match, saying: "While I approach every fight with the utmost seriousness, this might be the most significant match I've ever had. Errol Zimmerman is a highly accomplished athlete in the world of combat sports. Therefore, I'm giving this preparation my all. During this journey, Sedat Kapçak from Kapçak Emlak has been by my side, offering unwavering support, both financially and morally."

"He has been there throughout my training process, first in Balıkesir and then in Serbia, where I trained with Radeo Papic, who previously knocked out Errol Zimmerman in the One FC. I had the opportunity to spar with world-class heavyweights during my time in Serbia. Looking at it from my perspective, Radeo Papic had lost to Martin Pakas, whom I defeated. This common point provided us with valuable training experiences. The preparations and training camps for this fight will continue, and I can confidently say that I will step into the ring in the best possible form," he added.

Yıldırım also delved into the mental aspect of his preparation, revealing: "I have played this fight out in my mind numerous times. In combat sports, training, sleep, and nutrition are crucial, but strategic planning against your opponent is equally vital. I have developed strategies to face Zimmerman. I recommend Zimmerman prepares well for our match."

Sedat Kapçak, the sponsor for Yıldırım, expressed his unwavering belief in the kickboxing sensation, saying: "We had the opportunity to meet Kadir by chance, but we had been following him for a long time. Our company has sponsored numerous amateur and professional athletes in the Trakya region and across Türkiye. We have recently sponsored a girl who became a world champion in Freediving. We provide sponsorship to many amateur clubs in the Tekirdağ region. We met Kadir recently, and the idea for this sponsorship was born. In a nutshell, the idea can be summarized as follows: it will create a huge sensation in Türkiye. I believe that Kadir will retire Zimmerman, and I hope it turns out that way. We have been by Kadir's side in the past, and we will continue to support him in the future."