Two of Türkiye’s oldest wrestling styles are preparing for an international breakthrough, as officials confirmed plans to stage world championships in aşırtmalı aba wrestling and kısa şalvar wrestling in 2025, marking a milestone for traditional sports.

Türkiye Traditional Wrestling Federation Vice President Mehmet Emin Bay told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the first Aşırtmalı Aba Wrestling World Championship will be held in October in Gaziantep, in cooperation with United World Wrestling (UWW).

He described the event as a “turning point” for Türkiye’s heritage sports.

“This will be the first time a traditional wrestling discipline hosts a world championship under the UWW umbrella,” Bay said. “It’s not only important for promoting our wrestling culture worldwide but also for giving young wrestlers the chance to compete as national athletes. Once they gain national status, they will be entitled to benefits under the Youth and Sports Ministry’s rewards system.”

The federation, led by President İbrahim Türkiş, has been working to modernize and globalize traditional forms while maintaining domestic competition.

This year’s seven-stage Turkish Oil Wrestling League concluded with Orhan Okulu crowned champion, while local tournaments were staged in aşırtmalı aba, kuşak, kapışmalı aba, and the newly introduced karakucak wrestling in Istanbul.

Bay also revealed that a Kısa Şalvar Wrestling World Championship is in the works for 2025 in Kahramanmaraş, adding a second major international event to the federation’s calendar. “We will close the season with two landmark championships,” he said.

Beyond organizing tournaments, the federation is focusing on growth at the grassroots level.

Bay noted that Türkiye now has nearly 10,000 licensed traditional wrestlers, most from rural areas where these sports have deep roots.

To sustain this momentum, new local sports clubs are being opened in villages to ensure young athletes can train, compete, and remain connected to their heritage.

“Our goal is to both motivate and unite these wrestlers under one structure,” Bay said. “Traditional wrestling is demanding and comes from the heart of our villages. We want every child with passion for these sports to have the opportunity to pursue them.”