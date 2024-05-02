The Turkish Triathlon Federation and Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Sports Sciences aim to cultivate a love for triathlon among children in Türkiye with the support of the European Union.

The project, titled "Introducing Triathlon to Children Project," is coordinated by professor Dr. Selçuk Bora Çavuşoğlu, the responsible board member of the education committee of the Turkish Triathlon Federation and the head of the department of sports management at Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Sports Sciences.

It has been accepted by the Erasmus Program of the European Union Presidency.

As part of the project, coach training was conducted in collaboration with the Spanish Triathlon Federation.

The ongoing project aims to train coaches in Türkiye, guide children and youth toward triathlon, and promote the sport.

Dr. Selçuk Bora Çavuşoğlu spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the study accepted within the scope of the European Union KA-182 Sports Staff Mobility Project.

Coaches underwent training in Spain, focusing on practical and theoretical aspects to apply triathlon to younger age groups.

With support from the Youth and Sports Ministry, they plan to disseminate the project and hold a coach development seminar in Ankara on May 6, with 95% of Türkiye's coaches attending.

Successful coaches from the national team will share their experiences from Spain with coaches in their regions.

Çavuşoğlu highlighted the increasing global prestige of Turkish triathlon, attributing it to the serious work conducted by the federation under his second term.

He emphasized the federation's focus on coach training, including social sciences, and noted the significant growth in the community over the last six years.

Çavuşoğlu, also the president of the Mediterranean Countries Organization Committee, credited their efforts with enhancing the reputation of Turkish triathlon worldwide.

The federation aims to expand the sport by increasing licensed athletes through practices like establishing regional leagues, which have sparked greater interest.

Despite the sport's costliness, these initiatives, alongside international events and a proposed triathlon school project led by President Bayram Yalçınkaya, aim to elevate Turkish triathlon, nurture young talents, and ultimately produce Olympic athletes, bringing pride to the nation.

Çavuşoğlu highlighted the challenges of triathlon, emphasizing its demanding nature with consecutive swimming, cycling, and running segments requiring immense endurance.

While acknowledging that not all triathletes will become Olympic athletes, he stressed the federation's goal to promote the sport's spirit and practice.

Since its establishment in 2001, the Turkish Triathlon Federation has significantly expanded its licensed athlete and coach base, elevating the sport's reputation and prestige.

Through their efforts, they have raised awareness, encouraging people to take up triathlon professionally or as amateurs.

Looking ahead, the federation aims to increase the number of Olympic athletes, with plans to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and a broader goal of expanding their Olympic contingent in the future.