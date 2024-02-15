Twelve-year-old twins Muhammet Emir and Yasin Emir Güneş, who started athletics under their coach, who is also their uncle, in Düzce, are collecting medals in the competitions they participate in.

The twins began athletics three years ago, encouraged by their coach and uncle, Mustafa Güneş.

Achieving rankings in competitions across Türkiye, the two brothers recently participated in the Turkcell Türkiye Athletics U14 Indoor Championships held in Bursa.

At the Osmangazi Athletics Hall on Jan. 27-28, Muhammet Emir Güneş clinched first place in the men's 60-meter race.

Yasin Emir Güneş, on the other hand, became the runner-up in the long jump category at the championship.

The twin brothers continue their efforts to take their success in Türkiye to the international arena.

Mustafa Güneş, the sprint coordinator of the Turkish Athletics Federation, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they are trying to touch the lives of young people with sports through their nationwide efforts.

Güneş, who also directed his nephews toward sports in line with this goal, said, "Some children who see their success visit us."

Stating that his nephews are talented in sports, Güneş continued: "We started them in sports and immediately began to see results. Yasin became 'Türkiye's fastest' in his first year. Muhammet had a bit of bad luck due to inexperience. In his first races, he finished first and fourth in Türkiye. Two months ago, competitions were held to determine 'Türkiye's strongest.' In the 60-meter long jump and health ball throw, Muhammet became Türkiye's first, with Yasin coming in second just 2 points behind. Although they are brothers, they become rivals on the field. Ten days ago, at the U14 Türkiye Championship, Muhammet became the Türkiye champion in the 60 meters with a time of 8.40, and Yasin became the runner-up in the long jump."

Emphasizing that every athlete's and coach's dream is the Olympics, Güneş said: "Our dream is also to participate in the Olympics and win medals. We want to instill discipline in our children at this young age as much as possible and see them at the top in the future. These children have talent and potential. We want to continue our work and see our children at the highest level."

Yasin Emir Güneş expressed that he enjoys doing sports, saying: "Competitions are going well. I love this sport very much. I also have fun doing it. Being a rival is a good feeling because there is competition. I want to be a European, world and Olympic champion."

Muhammet Emir Güneş also mentioned that he enjoys both doing sports and having fun, expressing his desire to break records with his brother on the international stage.