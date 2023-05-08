Turkish wrestler Emir Ömer Bozbağ from Malatya, who was affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, is now preparing for the Under-17 European Wrestling Championships, which will be held in Tirana, Albania on June 12-18.

Despite the psychological impact of the earthquakes, Bozbağ did not let the trauma hold him back.

He recently won the Yaşar Doğu U-17 Greco-Roman Wrestling Turkish Championships in Samsun, becoming the first in the 92-kilogram category by winning the competition with technical superiority.

This success led him to be selected for the national team and compete at the European Championships.

The earthquakes caused immense damage to many houses and workplaces in Malatya, including the Central Sports Hall where Bozbağ used to train.

Malatya Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports Wrestling Trainer Tekin Özdemir said that the earthquake had brought the training to a standstill, leaving athletes at a disadvantage compared to their competitors who trained in normal environments.

Despite the challenges, Bozbağ continued to train with the equipment he brought in front of the damaged hall.

He works outdoors, which is not easy because of the unpredictable weather, however, he is determined to achieve his goals and become a champion.

"Due to the earthquakes, we faced challenging circumstances, with houses and gymnasiums destroyed, and scarce opportunities. Our work was disrupted for a month, and it was a daunting task to recuperate from the setback. Nevertheless, we persisted and emerged victorious in the championships."

"We trained by practicing on the mat with our friends, pushing ourselves to the limit. Despite falling behind our competitors, we strive to overcome challenges and achieve glory. I am determined to stay true to my ambitions and be a champion," Bozbağ shared.

Many athletes from different departments had to leave the city after the earthquakes, but Bozbağ chose to stay and compete for his country and city.

He declined offers from other clubs outside the city and is determined to do better for his country.

Malatya Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports Wrestling trainer Tekin Özdemir expressed his admiration, saying: "Emir Ömer Bozbağ exhibited an outstanding performance in the 92 kilograms weight category, which earned him a spot in the national team. We are delighted to see him move up and progress after facing such a challenging situation, as it provides a significant morale boost."