Integrating sports into his life alongside his profession as an interpreter, 76-year-old Yakup Orhan has been sweating it out in marathon events for years. He recently clinched second place in the 75-79 age group at the Istanbul Marathon.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Yakup Orhan shared the benefits sports have brought to his life and offered advice to young people and those in his age group.

Yakup Orhan, with ambitious goals, aims to compete in the European Elderly Race at 80 and will need three years to prepare.

His broader mission is to inspire his peers to leave coffeehouses, where inactivity leads to health issues.

He also seeks to introduce youth to running, highlighting its affordability and health benefits.

His victories have already inspired young admirers to follow in his footsteps, highlighting his desire to set a positive example.

Yakup Orhan aims to change perceptions about running among both young people and his peers.

He believes the notion of "being too old" for physical activity is harmful and wants to inspire others by setting a positive example.

He emphasized that individuals can set their own pace, even by brisk walking, highlighting the health risks of inactivity and exposure to cigarette smoke in coffeehouses.

As a coach, he places special emphasis on youth, recognizing the importance of introducing them to the benefits of an active lifestyle.

Yakup Orhan advised young people to adopt a disciplined approach to eating, suggesting they eat only as much as they need.

He emphasized the importance of discipline, citing his experience teaching yoga to youth and the need for them to wake up early and limit TV time to achieve success.

Orhan also highlighted the lack of value placed on older individuals in society, contrasting this with the rewards given to foreigners.

He expressed his desire to be an example for both young and old in Türkiye, promoting running as a cheap and accessible sport for all.