Türkiye's visually impaired swimmers national team is preparing for the forthcoming Para Swimming World Championship, slated to be held in England from July 31 to Aug. 6, with an unwavering focus on securing podium finishes and clinching medals.

The national team consists of five male and female athletes who are participating in a five-day training camp at the Aksaray Olympic Indoor Swimming Pool.

Mehmet Ali Albas, the swimming technical board chairperson and national team coach told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they are undergoing an intense training camp in Aksaray for the Para Swimming World Championship in England.

Albas revealed that they have evaluated the athletes' performance and said: "We had sent one athlete to the World Championship held in Portugal in 2022. Our goal now is to participate in the 2023 Manchester Para Swimming World Championship with more athletes and win medals. In this regard, we will assess the performances of our athletes and participate in the world series competitions to be held in Germany in May. Our athletes will also earn a quota for the world championship. I hope they perform well in the world championship with this quota."

Türkiye's visually impaired swimming national team poses for a photo at Aksaray Olympic Indoor Swimming Pool, Aksaray, Türkiye, April 11, 2023. (AA Photo)

Albas said that the training camp has a great atmosphere, adding: "Our athletes' grades are very good. They have worked well within their own teams. We are in constant contact with club coaches, monitoring the progress of our athletes. All our athletes make us happy with their determination as they are striving to improve their shortcomings."

Albas also stated that all the athletes are highly motivated, saying: "Our athletes are more focused during the national team camps. They are more motivated with their teammates. I hope they perform better in competitions. Our athletes train twice a day, and we visually analyze their techniques. The weather is good during the camp, and our athletes are in good harmony with one another. The Aksaray Paralympic Games Preparation Center, where we stayed in Aksaray, is also very good."

National swimmer Yaman Rüzgar Kızılet, who has been a member of the national team for a year and is visually impaired since birth, said that they are having excellent training at the camp.

Turkish visually impaired swimming national member Yaman Rüzgar Kızılet poses for a photo at Aksaray Olympic Indoor Swimming Pool, Aksaray, Türkiye, April 11, 2023. (AA Photo)

Kızılet who holds six Turkish records and 10 Turkish Championship titles hopes to participate in the Para Swimming World Championship and secure a quota for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.