Turkish Volleyball Federation President Mehmet Akif Üstündağ emphasized the importance of sustaining the sport's successes during an interview ahead of the federation's 6th Ordinary General Assembly in Ankara, scheduled for Friday.

Since taking office in 2016, Üstündağ, who is seeking reelection, shared insights on various topics, including Türkiye's volleyball development and national teams, with Ihlas News Agency (İHA).

Reflecting on the upcoming election, Üstündağ noted that two candidates will compete this time, contrasting with his previous solo runs.

He emphasized the importance of fair competition in representing the volleyball community and highlighted Türkiye's achievements in the sport, including world and European championships and a historic semi-final run at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Üstündağ praised the growing popularity of volleyball among young girls, with 80% of young athletes now female, and stressed the need to sustain this momentum for the sport's future.

He confidently mentioned that he has successfully implemented numerous projects during his tenure, fulfilling promises and witnessing tangible results.

Addressing the national women's volleyball team's performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, he rejected the notion of failure, citing injuries and challenges that impacted their chances. He reminded the audience of their undefeated season before the Olympics.

He asserted that Türkiye boasts the best volleyball leagues, attracting world-class talent, and highlighted the significance of hosting the 2026 European Volleyball Championship. Üstündağ expressed strong support for Eda Erdem, the team's captain, in pursuing a future role in management.