Friday will mark the return of Turkish volleyball league action, as the AXA Sigorta Volleyball Efeler League will resume with the first serve post-disaster after the devastating Kahramanmaraş-centered twin earthquakes.

Unfortunately, there will be one notable absentee from the roster – Hatay's representatives.

The 19th week of the AXA Sigorta Efeler League Metin Görgün Season, interrupted by Feb. 6's devastating magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, will resume in Ankara after the decision taken by the Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF).

The first match will be between Halkbank and Tokat Belediye Plevne, and is set to take place at the Başkent Volleyball Hall on Friday.

At the cusp of the break, the Tokat representative hosted Manas Energy Hatay Metropolitan Belediyespor in a thrilling matchup.

However, the action will resume without Hatay Büyükşehir Belediyespor, whose request to the TVF to be withdrawn from the league after being thoroughly devastated by the earthquakes was approved.

It is worth noting that on the eve of the disaster, Hatay Büyükşehir Belediyespor had managed to beat their opponent Tokat Belediye Plevnespor 3-2.

After the Efeler league on Friday, Misli Sultans League will also resume in the 18th week the following day.

In the Sultans League, the last match before the break was played on Feb. 5 when Fenerbahçe Opet had the best of VakıfBank in a 3-0 win.