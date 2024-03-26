Eda Erdem Dündar, captain of both the Turkish national team and Fenerbahçe, has been nominated for the "International Women of Courage" award by the U.S. Department of State.

The reception, hosted by U.S. Consul General Julie A. Eadeh at the U.S. Consulate General Residence in Istanbul, was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry L. Flake, Turkish Volleyball Federation President Mehmet Akif Üstündağ, Fenerbahçe Club Board Member in charge of Volleyball Simla Türker Bayazıt, Dündar and guests.

During the event, Dündar was presented with a plaque for her nomination, and Jeffry L. Flake praised her as a significant figure in empowering women.

U.S. Consul General Julie A. Eadeh (L) and U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry L. Flake (R) present Eda Erdem Dündar with a plaque for her International Brave Women award nomination, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 25, 2024. (AA Photo)

"She is also the captain of the world's best volleyball team. It's not easy to be in such a position. Captain Eda Erdem takes time for young women, showing them that they can achieve anything. She was a very natural candidate for this award from our perspective," he said.

Flake expressed his enthusiasm for sports in Türkiye after attending football and volleyball matches, including a thrilling match in Antalya.

He highlighted Türkiye's serious and passionate approach to sports, which he finds enjoyable, especially since both he and his wife have a background in sports.

Eadeh praised the importance of sports in teaching discipline and teamwork, especially noting its significance in Istanbul.

Dündar expressed pride in her nomination, emphasizing the responsibility it entails as she strives to be a role model for future generations.

She credited her teammates for their support, highlighting their unity in achieving great things.

Dündar reflected on her unexpected journey, expressing gratitude for having her statue erected and the recognition she has received.

When asked about a potential film or documentary about her statue, she expressed excitement but emphasized her focus on her current career.

She also shared her plan to surprise people by taking a selfie in front of her statue.

Simla Türker Bayazıt, Fenerbahçe Club board member in charge of volleyball, expressed pride in Dündar, highlighting her significance in Turkish and international sports.

Bayazıt emphasized the importance of recognizing female athletes, noting the rarity of statues honoring them.

She praised Eda's character and athletic achievements, describing the experience of inaugurating her statue as indescribable.