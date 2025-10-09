Muhammed Furkan Özbek scribed his name in the history books at the Senior World Weightlifting Championships in Norway, breaking a world record and bringing Türkiye its first men’s world title in 15 years.

Lifting 145 kilograms in the snatch for gold, 179 kilograms in the clean and jerk for silver, and a combined total of 324 kilograms to set a new record, the 2025 world champion described the moment he saw “New World Record” flash on the scoreboard as “unbelievably joyful” and reaffirmed his Olympic ambitions.

Reflecting on his journey, Furkan recalled a career marked by consistent progress: a youth European championship, a world bronze, and now a world title achieved at the senior level.

“Years of hard work have led to this moment,” he said. “Back in 2018 in Argentina, I was identified as an Olympic hopeful. Since winning the championship in Buenos Aires in 2019, our goals have grown alongside me.”

The path to gold required meticulous planning, including a strict diet that saw him shed 12 kilograms over three months.

Competing in the 73-kilogram class, Furkan and his coaches ultimately decided to drop to 65 kilograms for Olympic weight class preparation.

“I researched every detail of the diet before joining the national team camp. By the time I arrived in Norway, I still had three kilos to lose, which I shed through intense training and sweating. I weighed in at 64.7 kilograms without losing any muscle – just fat,” he said.

Furkan’s focus on the clean and jerk led him to request 181 kilograms for the record attempt, despite his coaches initially setting 179 kilograms.

He admitted being caught off guard when the scoreboard announced the total world record after his lift.

“I was so focused on the clean and jerk that I forgot about the total. When I saw ‘New World Record’ on the screen, I stopped in disbelief. It was a huge relief after the past two intense days,” he said.

The 24-year-old also shared the personal joy of celebrating with family. “In the days leading up to the competition, there was a lot of chatter at home about weight and preparations. After the lift, I saw thousands of messages from relatives. My parents watched with tears in their eyes. That moment, knowing I made them proud, brought me to tears as well.”

Furkan emphasized that this achievement is a stepping stone toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I have full faith in winning an Olympic medal,” he said. “Having competed twice before, I now analyze and train smarter. The dedication continues.”

He credited his coaches, particularly Gökhan Kuşçuoğlu, for their unwavering support, and thanked national and local sports authorities for their guidance and resources. “These medals are a gift to our country,” Furkan said. “Even my grandmother told me I reminded her of the days of Naim Süleymanoğlu and Halil Mutlu. This success opens the path to Los Angeles 2028, and I truly believe I will achieve it.”