Cansu Bektaş, who won 3 gold medals and broke three European junior records in the 45 kilograms category at the European Weightlifting Championship held in Yerevan, fulfilled the promise to her Azerbaijani friends.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), she shared her experience and emotions during the competition.

Bektaş acknowledged the pressure and stress she experienced before the competition, as there was an expectation to perform well and a fear of being booed if they failed.

"Later, when I talked to my friend from the Azerbaijan national team, I learned their flag was burned. Our Azerbaijani friends told us they would leave the championship, and we were very sad. I made a promise to my Azerbaijani friends that with my confidence I was going to succeed in Yerevan," she said.

Despite fearing being unable to keep her promise, Bektaş won the gold medal on her first attempt in the snatch.

"Initially, I was fraught with tension, acutely aware of the gravity of the situation. Despite acknowledging that it was unwise to make the error on my second attempt, I managed to execute the task with ease on my third endeavor. Subsequently, I flawlessly performed the clean and jerk thrice, earning a gold medal and shattering a record," she explained.

Bektaş revealed that after the ceremony, she presented her medal to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev.

"Upon receiving the invitation, I was overjoyed and filled with anticipation. Throughout our stay, we were warmly welcomed and hospitably hosted, allowing us to explore Azerbaijan in its entirety. This competition proved to be the most memorable of my career, and it was a great honor and a source of pride to hear our national anthem played in Armenia the day after the Azerbaijani flag was burned," she said.

When asked about her family's reaction, Bektaş shared: "My mother is still afraid of 'What if there is an injury', and my father watches with more joy. My father is a little more supportive so that I can win the Olympic medal."

Her biggest dream is to win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bektaş also has advice for young girls who want to weightlift. "Most athletes are afraid of, 'What if I can't do it if I can't succeed'. They have nothing to lose, their self-confidence is restored, sports are healthy, they will be in good health, and I recommend them to engage in sports even if it is not weightlifting," she said.