With the 2025 European Weightlifting Championship on the horizon, Türkiye’s national team is gearing up to compete in Moldova with both individual and team championship aspirations.

The championship will take place in Chisinau from April 13-21, and the athletes have been putting in extensive training at the Türkiye Olympic Preparation Center (TOHM) in Ankara.

National weightlifting Coach Mehmet Doğan shared his optimism about the upcoming competition.

“We expect to earn medals in eight weight categories, and we believe we can secure a top-three team finish,” Doğan said, highlighting that this year's European Championship will be less challenging than previous ones due to the team's rigorous preparation.

The team, consisting of Muammer Şahin, Harun Algül, Burak Aykun, Ferdi Hardal, Engin Kara, Yusuf Fehmi Genç, Kaan Kahriman, Muhammed Furkan Özbek, Kerem Kurnaz, Hakan Şükrü Kurnaz, Muhammed Emin Burun and Ali Oflaz, is focused on peak performance.

Specifically, the 73 kg. category has three athletes preparing, with adjustments to weight limits possible as the competition nears.

Doğan emphasized that the athletes are not only focusing on strength but are also working on individual techniques during the second phase of their camp in Antalya. “The motivation is incredibly high,” he said, adding that each athlete has tailored training sessions to suit their needs.

Kaan Kahriman, a rising star who claimed gold in the snatch (142 kg.) and bronze in the clean and jerk (168 kg.) at the 2024 European Championship, is particularly excited about the upcoming competition. “I plan to compete in the 73 kg. category, but I may switch to 67 kg. depending on the situation,” he said, reflecting on last year’s achievements with a goal of securing three gold medals this time.

Kahriman also spoke of his preparations, including breaking a world record in the snatch at the World Championship. “My goal is to win medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games, and ultimately, to prepare for the 2028 Olympics,” he added.

Muammer Şahin, who took home the gold in the 55 kg. category at the 2024 European Championship, echoed Kahriman’s sentiments.

“We’re all fully prepared. I’m aiming for my second European title, and I’m confident I can bring it home,” said Şahin, who overcame multiple injuries last year, including wrist and groin issues. “I’ve never thought about quitting. I’m committed to representing my country at the highest level.”

As the team heads to Antalya for final preparations, Coach Doğan remains optimistic about Türkiye’s prospects. "Our ultimate aim is to prepare for the 2028 Olympics, where we’re hoping for even bigger success,” he concluded.