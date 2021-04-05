Turkish athletes have clinched three medals at a European weightlifting tournament being held in Moscow, Turkey's Weightlifting Federation confirmed Sunday.

At the EWF Senior Weightlifting Championships in the Russian capital, Turkey's Muammer Şahin grabbed the silver medal in the 55-kilogram weight class in the snatch, after lifting 112 kilograms.

Ferdi Hardal, in the meantime, won a bronze medal in the 61-kilogram weight class, after lifting 287 kilograms in total.

In the women's 55-kilogram weight class Sümeyye Kentli claimed a bronze medal in the clean and jerk, after lifting 110 kilograms.

The event, which kicked off on April 3, will run through April 11.