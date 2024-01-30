Turkish Weightlifting Federation President Talat Ünlü expressed the national athletes' dual focus on both medals and securing spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the upcoming European Championships.

Engaging in the training sessions with the women's national weightlifting team at the Türkiye Olympic Preparation Center in Eryaman, Ünlü shared his expectations for the European Championships with an emphasis on the athletes' preparations for the event in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Feb. 12-20.

Ünlü acknowledged the upcoming tough competition, expressing readiness for the European Championships.

While the hope is for each athlete to secure a gold medal, the reality is that strong competitors exist in each weight class.

The goal, similar to the previous year's European Championships, is to return with gold medals in both the men's and women's categories, anticipating a highly successful outcome.

Highlighting the additional significance of national weightlifters competing for spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ünlü mentioned the men's team's current preparation in Çorum.

Ünlü also highlighted his active involvement in the training camps, particularly with the women's national weightlifting team in Ankara.

Turkish Weightlifting Federation President Talat Ünlü speaks at the Eryaman Türkiye Olympic Preparation Center, Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 25, 2024. (AA Photo)

He underscored the athletes' intense preparations for the championship, highlighting the sacrifices made by athletes in terms of time and family, along with the additional efforts put in by coaches.

Discussing the significance of the championship being hosted in Bulgaria, Ünlü highlighted the revered Turkish weightlifters, including Naim Süleymanoğlu and Halil Mutlu, who originated from Bulgaria.

Notable athletes like Taner Sağır, Fedail Güler and Sunay Bulut, who migrated from Bulgaria to Türkiye, continued their weightlifting careers, achieving excellence while representing the crescent-star flag.

The success of Turkish athletes in Sofia is seen as a source of joy, considering it not as a foreign place but as a connection to the Turkish brothers and sisters residing there, who are considered fellow citizens.

Underscoring the championship's significance in securing quota points for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ünlü emphasized the global competition for limited athlete quotas.

The aim is to maximize the allotment of quotas, currently set at three female and three male athlete quotas for each country.

The upcoming European Championships and the mandatory Grand Prix in Thailand in April will play a crucial role in determining the final quota count.

Ünlü expressed optimism about male weightlifters, specifically highlighting athletes like Muhammet Furkan Özbek, Yusuf Fehmi Genç and Kaan Kahriman for potential success in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite the new restriction of only one athlete per weight class in the Olympics, Ünlü conveyed hope for achieving success.

Additionally, he pointed out emerging talents in Turkish weightlifting, mentioning names like Tuana Süren, Büşra Çan, Fatmagül Çevik, Gamze Altun, Cansu Bektaş, Aysel Özkan, Dilara Narin, Mustafa Eliş, Engin Kara, Kerem Kurnaz and Yusuf Fehmi Genç.

Ünlü expressed confidence that Turkish weightlifting will experience a resurgence, anticipating a different landscape at the 2028 Olympics.