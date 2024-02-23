Turkish Weightlifting Federation President Talat Ünlü attributed the success of national athletes, who clinched 24 medals at the European Championships, to emulating legendary athletes.

Ünlü, along with national athletes Cansu Bektaş, Muhammed Furkan Özbek, and Yusuf Fehmi Genç, who secured medals at the European Championships held in Romania, discussed their achievements with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Turkish weightlifter Cansu Bektaş during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Ankara, Türkiye, Feb. 22, 2024. (AA Photo)

Ünlü emphasized their preparation strategy, focusing on setting goals for each championship.

He highlighted the importance of legendary weightlifters like Naim Süleymanoğlu, Halil Mutlu, and Nurcan Taylan, noting that these athletes epitomize Olympic success in weightlifting.

Mentioning the three gold medals won in 2004, Ünlü praised the remarkable careers of Süleyman and Mutlu, acknowledging their exceptional talent.

He also expressed the need to discover new talents of the two legends' caliber.

Ünlü noted the reduction in quota numbers due to weight category changes at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, highlighting the prospects of Muhammed Furkan Özbek and Yusuf Fehmi Genç in the 73 kg. category.

He emphasized their potential to clinch medals at the Olympics.

Acknowledging the success at the European Championships, Ünlü expressed satisfaction with the 24 medals won, though admitting missed opportunities due to minor errors.

He praised the young athletes for translating their training performances into championship results.

Addressing their zero-tolerance policy toward doping, Ünlü underscored their commitment to clean sports and emphasized the importance of athlete welfare and integrity in Turkish weightlifting.

Additionally, Cansu Bektaş, who transitioned from gymnastics to weightlifting, shared her journey and aspirations to become a world champion, inspired by legendary athletes.

Muhammed Furkan Özbek and Yusuf Fehmi Genç, competing in the 73 kg. category, embody both friendship and rivalry as they vie for Olympic qualification and medals.

Turkish weightlifter Muhammed Furkan Özbek during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Ankara, Türkiye, Feb. 22, 2024. (AA Photo)

Turkish weightlifter Yusuf Fehmi Genç during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Ankara, Türkiye, Feb. 22, 2024. (AA Photo)

Özbek reflected on his Tokyo 2020 experience and his determination to secure an Olympic quota, while Genç highlighted his transition from wrestling to weightlifting and expressed his hopes for future participation in the Olympics.