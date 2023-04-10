Ferhat Coşkun, the Turkish women's national team coach and Gökhan Kuşçuoğlu, the trainer of the men's national team, exuded optimism in their proclamation that their respective weightlifting teams are poised to secure no fewer than six medals each at the upcoming European Championship scheduled to take place in Armenia from April 14 through April 22.

The women's team is expected to participate with 10 athletes, with Coşkun expressing that they have prepared well and expect medals from almost every athlete, with at least six of them bringing home a medal.

Meanwhile, the men's team has also completed their preparations, with Kuşçuoğlu stating that they expect guaranteed medals from six of their athletes. They will participate with ten athletes as well.

Coşkun mentioned that the competition will be more difficult this year as quota points will be given for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

They plan to accumulate points for the quota until the European Championship in Antalya in February 2024 and try to gain a higher spot in the world ranking.

Coşkun is hopeful they will earn at least two quota spots for the women's team, but they will try to secure the maximum quota.

After the European Championship, the teams will participate in the Grand Prix tournament in Cuba in June, where they can also earn quota points for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

They will also participate in the World Championship in Saudi Arabia, the Grand Prix in Qatar in December and the European Championship, which Türkiye will host in February 2024, where they will try to get the maximum number of quotas.

Kuşçuoğlu evaluated the national weightlifters one by one, expressing his expectations for gold medals from Kaan, Ferdi and Muhammed Furkan, while Yusuf Fehmi could also surprise fans.

Muhammed Furkan is currently in the quota ranking, and they hope to increase the number of athletes who earn a quota.

Their preparation was done in two camps, one in Ankara and one in Çorum, and they are ready for the European Championships.