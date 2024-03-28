Talat Ünlü, President of the Turkish Weightlifting Federation, believes that Turkish weightlifters will secure their spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the World Cup in Thailand.

Speaking with Anadolu Agency (AA), Ünlü assessed the national weightlifters who had completed their preparations at the Turkish Olympic Preparation Center in Eryaman and had departed for Thailand.

Ünlü emphasized the importance of participating in the World Cup in Thailand as a prerequisite for the Olympics, stating that every country aiming for a Paris quota is diligently preparing for this event.

He highlighted that not participating in the World Cup in Phuket would disqualify weightlifters from competing in the Olympics.

Unlü mentioned Turkish weightlifters competing for medals in Thailand, including Duygu Alıcı, Dilara Narin, Mustafa Eliş, Muhammed Furkan Özbek and Yusuf Fehmi Genç.

He pointed out that they quickly organized the national teams after winning the elections in 2021, with male athletes Mustafa Eliş, Muhammed Furkan Özbek and Yusuf Fehmi Genç are vying for Olympic quotas.

Only one athlete per weight category can compete in the Olympics and the decision between Özbek and Genç in the 73 kg. category will be made in Thailand.

However, all three athletes will continue their preparations seriously until the Olympics.

Ünlü highlighted challenges due to reduced weight categories in Paris 2024, affecting women's categories where Turkey lacked athletes, leading to injuries as athletes changed categories.

He mentioned Tuana Süren's injury at the European Championships and Nuray Güngör moving up to 71 kg.

Despite obstacles, Ünlü emphasized Turkey's high chances of winning an Olympic medal in men's weightlifting in Paris 2024, with the goal set on securing both a quota and a medal.

Ünlü mentioned that Dilara Narin and Duygu Alıcı are competing for quotas in the women's category but will face challenges.

Narın has a good chance of securing a quota, especially from the continental quota, if she performs as she did in the past.

In the men's category, athletes can earn quotas based on both continental and world rankings.

Currently, Özbek is in eighth place worldwide, with Genç close behind and if Genç surpasses him, he will secure a quota.

Both athletes are in excellent form, particularly Özbek, who has been performing well recently. Ünlü also mentioned young athlete Mustafa Eliş, stating that participating in the competition will help him prepare for future events.

Ünlü noted the inclusion of physically disabled weightlifters in their federations and highlighted the ongoing quota competitions for para weightlifters.

Four athletes have secured quotas for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, with three more competing for quotas.

He mentioned an upcoming World Cup in Tbilisi, where athletes aim to secure their quotas based on their rankings.

Ünlü expressed confidence in the young generation, believing they will achieve great success in Turkish weightlifting at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.