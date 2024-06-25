The Turkish women's boxing national team, currently preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics in Kastamonu, is participating in a triangular camp with the national boxing teams of Colombia and France.

Conducting their training at the Kastamonu Olympic Preparation and Training Camp Center, the team will engage in six preparatory matches as part of the triangular camp, which includes nine boxers from Colombia and France.

Following this camp, which will run until June 30, the women's boxing national team will participate in a quadrangular camp with Bulgaria, Ireland and Italy.

Coach Cemil Döndü shared updates on their training camp in Kastamonu, where they are hosting Colombia and France's women's boxing teams for a triangular camp until the end of the month.

With preparations focused on the Paris Olympics and athletes in top form, Türkiye aims for gold across multiple weight categories with strong support from their nation.

Döndü praised the team's excellent training for the Paris Olympics, citing recent successes at the European Championships and rigorous daily sessions focusing on conditioning and technical skills.

With Colombia and France now in attendance, the team is in the final stages of preparation, aiming for success with the support of their nation.

Döndü also mentioned that they will have six preparatory matches with the athletes from Colombia and France, stating: "Due to the presence of athletes from Colombia and France in Kastamonu, we will have six preparatory matches under the supervision of our Head Coach Nazım Yiğit. Previously, we competed in calibration matches where our boxer, Esra Yıldız, in the 57 kg. category, qualified for the Paris Olympics. We also participated in the European Championships held in Serbia, which served as additional preparatory matches."

"Currently, we have six preparatory matches scheduled in our camp. We have already completed two and have four more to go. After this camp, we have invited several countries to join us in July. Among them are Bulgaria and Ireland, with Italy also expected. We have established connections with other countries and anticipate hosting preparatory camps with at least two to three different nations until the 16th of next month," he added.