The Turkish women's national freestyle wrestling team, preparing at the Mersinli Ahmet Training Complex Sports Facilities in Istanbul, is gearing up for the qualification matches in Baku, Azerbaijan, from April 5-7, aiming to secure four more slots for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and potentially compete with a full team of 6 athletes.

The team is competing collectively for the slots.

In a statement to Demiroren News Agency (DHA) regarding their preparations and goals for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Yasemin Adar Yiğit, Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu, Evin Demirhan Yavuz, Zeynep Yetgil, Elvira Kamaloğlu, Kadriye Aksoy and Nesrin Baş expressed their excitement and determination for the upcoming qualification battles.

Yasemin Adar Yiğit, reflecting on her challenges and successes, highlighted her recent European Championship win after a challenging period of recovery from injury.

She emphasized the team's focus on the upcoming European qualifiers in Baku and their ultimate goal of securing a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

She expressed confidence in their six slots for Paris and their ambition to make history with a perfect record.

Speaking about the sacrifices made during the preparation period, Yiğit mentioned the constant training camps and the toll it takes on family life, but also the joy and pride of representing the country on the podium.

She reiterated their motivation to prove doubters wrong and to leave a mark in history.

With an impressive collection of gold medals in various competitions, her ultimate goal is to win Olympic gold in Paris 2024.

She emphasized the strong spirit of Turkish women and their ability to overcome challenges, which inspired her wrestling career.

Çavuşoğlu, who previously secured a slot for Tokyo 2020 and is now supporting her teammates in training camp, expressed confidence in their preparations and the team's unity.

She highlighted their collective goal of securing all six slots for the Paris Olympics, emphasizing the team's spirit and dedication to representing Türkiye.

Evin Demirhan Yavuz, emphasizing their status as Europe's best team, discussed their journey to success and their current focus on securing slots for Paris.

She highlighted the breakthroughs in Turkish women's wrestling and their desire to win Olympic gold.

Zeynep Yetgil, focusing on her recovery from injury and her ambition for the Olympics, highlighted the team's intense preparation for the upcoming qualifiers in Baku. She expressed her determination to qualify and represent Türkiye at the Olympics.

Elvira Kamaloğlu, echoing her teammates' sentiments, emphasized their intense preparation and the team's focus on securing slots for Paris. She expressed her pride in representing Türkiye and her determination to succeed at the Olympics.

Kadriye Aksoy, highlighting the team's unity and determination, expressed her confidence in their preparation and their goal of securing slots for Paris. She emphasized their commitment to each other and their collective ambition to succeed.

Nesrin Baş, in a supportive role in the training camp, expressed her confidence in her teammates' ability to secure the remaining slots for Paris. She emphasized the team's solidarity and determination to succeed.