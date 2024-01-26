Head coach Ferhat Coşkun, leading the charge for the Turkish women's national weightlifting team, proudly highlighted their back-to-back European championship victories in 2022 and 2023, setting their sights on a remarkable third title.

In an exclusive interview at the Eryaman Türkiye Olympic Preparation Center (TOHM), Coşkun, alongside weightlifters Cansu Bektaş, Tuana Süren, Aysel Özkan, and twin sisters Duygu and Burcu Alıcı, shared their aspirations for the upcoming European Championship in Bulgaria from Feb.12-20.

Coşkun emphasized the team's rigorous preparation for the competition, stating, "We are putting in the hard work for the European Championship. With 10 of our talented female athletes, we aim to secure our third consecutive title. This championship is not only about victory; it's crucial for earning quota points for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Our ultimate goal is a strong representation at the Olympics, and we're optimistic about achieving a substantial number of quotas."

The collage shows Turkish women's national weightlifters at the Eryaman Türkiye Olympic Preparation Center, Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 25, 2024. (AA Photo)

Analyzing their opponents and acknowledging the challenges, Coşkun expressed confidence in the team's training period.

"While we face strong competitors, our training has been excellent. We aspire to outperform our rivals and see all our athletes on the podium. Last year, with 10 athletes in the European Championship, eight secured podium positions, leading to our team's championship. We aim to repeat this success in Sofia and dedicate the medals to the legendary Naim Süleymanoğlu," he said.

Tuana Süren, a rising star born in 2006, shared her remarkable journey from a four-year weightlifting career, achieving world and European titles.

Turkish women's national weightlifter Tuana Süren trains at the Eryaman Türkiye Olympic Preparation Center, Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 25, 2024. (AA Photo)

"Last year, I narrowly missed the medal at the senior European Championship. I've been preparing for this European Championship for a year, and I truly want the medal this year. It is challenging, but not impossible. Winning the Olympic quota and singing our national anthem in Europe are my goals, along with aiming for the 2024 Paris Olympics," she said.

European champion Cansu Bektaş, recovering from a minor operation, outlined her ambitions, saying, "I aim to become a champion again by improving my performance. My goal is to win three gold medals and sing the National Anthem, just like last year. After the European Championship, I want to break the senior record at the World Cup in Thailand and become the world champion."

Turkish women's national weightlifter Cansu Bektaş trains at the Eryaman Türkiye Olympic Preparation Center, Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 25, 2024. (AA Photo)

Other team members, Aysel Özkan, Büşra Çan, Duygu Alıcı, and Burcu Alıcı echoed the group's goals, including representing Naim Süleymanoğlu, dreams of the 2028 Olympics, and aspirations for Olympic medals.