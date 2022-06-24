In professional sports, talent is nothing without discipline, confidence and above all, grit. Many talented athletes lost their ways due to a lack of planning at the beginning of the road, or simply over lack of guidance.

Then there are those who know themselves well, know what they can and cannot do and always look for a way forward. Turkish volleyball player Neriman Özsoy is one such name.

In her early 20s, she followed a good trainer and took the road to Russia. When she was required to return to Turkey after a season, she continued her playing career without breaking a stride.

Over the last decade, Özsoy pursued her volleyball career in six different countries, before arriving in sports-mad Brazil. She has already won two trophies with women’s top-tier side Minas and was selected as the spiker of the season.

Asked about her dream season with Minas, 33-year-old Özsoy said the most special thing about the championships was how they recovered from a difficult start and reached their goals without losing faith.

“Some of our important players got injured during the toughest parts of the season. The team also fought COVID-19. As a result, we picked up the rhythm and hit form a little late as a team.”

“But we were an experienced group that knew how to win. I got hate messages when we lost. There were those who stopped trusting in me, who lied to my dreams. I silenced them all with my performance. I think I taught those people to love, to be patient and to apologize. They were also part of these successes,” she said.

Looking back at her career spanning six countries, Özsoy said she was grateful to have worked under someone like Nikolay Karpol, one of volleyball’s most renowned names, at an early age.

“Every sentence he spoke had a message for the team, a great lesson in every story he told. There could not be a better place to learn sports discipline.”

“Due to the 22-year-old rule, I had to return to Turkey the same season I left. That day, I made up my mind to have an international career. Unfortunately, today's opportunities were not available back then.”

“Although I am very happy with where I am now, I think I will be heading to a new country. My new club will announce it at the most appropriate time,” she said.

Speaking about her absence from the national team despite being the best spiker in the Brazilian league, Özsoy said: “Last year I was led into retirement with a thank-you plaque after the World Clubs Championship. I think I have successfully accomplished my duty. Only the coach can say who gets called and who doesn’t.”