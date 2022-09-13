Burhan Akbudak of Türkiye sealed a gold at the World Wrestling Championships on Monday after beating Uzbekistan’s Jalgasbay Berdimuratov in the men’s Greco-Roman 82 kg category.

Akbudak upgraded last year’s silver medal to claim his first-ever gold in the tournament as he rallied to a 7-6 victory over 2019 bronze medalist Berdimuratov in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

Berdimuratov, looking to become just the second-ever Greco champion from Uzbekistan, opened the match with a 4-point arm throw.

Akbudak came back with a pair of step-outs to cut the gap to 4-2, before, on a third attempt, Berdimuratov shrugged him by and scored a takedown for a 6-2 lead at the break.

In the second period, Akbudak got his chance when he received a passivity point and was put on top in par terre. From there, he ripped off consecutive gut wrenches to take the lead for the first time with 1:16 left, and he held on for the gold.

Tamas Levai of Hungary and Yaroslav Filchakov of Ukraine both earned bronze medals.

This spring, Akbudak, 27, earned a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman 82 kg at the European Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary.