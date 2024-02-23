Taha Akgül, the Turkish wrestler who secured his 11th European championship title at the 2024 European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest, Romania, is delighted to be hailed as the "old Taha Akgül" as he prepares for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the 125 kg. final, Akgül defeated his longtime rival, Georgian wrestler Geno Petriashvili, securing his 11th championship title and setting a new record in freestyle wrestling.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Akgül shared the story behind his championship and discussed his plans for the Olympics and his career.

Despite winning numerous championships, Akgül revealed that he still feels the same stress and excitement at every major event as he did on the first day of his career.

Akgül emphasized the significance of his final match against Petriashvili, highlighting that a loss would have made Georgia the team champion.

Winning the match secured Türkiye's team championship, a feat not achieved in 31 years.

Akgül reflected on the match, stating, "I knew the outcome was up to me. There was a 5-point difference. We had won the team championship twice in history; thankfully, we achieved the third. It was the last match of the tournament, so with the gold medal in my weight class and the team championship, we played the Turkish national anthem back-to-back for all of Europe."

Regarding the injury he suffered while warming up before the final match, Akgül said, "It was a very unfortunate incident. I do not make excuses. After warming up, as I was changing, I suddenly felt a pain in my arm. I could not move my arm. The doctors intervened before the match, and I took painkillers and went out to compete. Coach Abdullah Çakmar understood the seriousness and knows me very well. He said, 'If Taha is in too much pain, we won't take any risks; there's the Olympics.' I said, 'God willing, I will wrestle; I'm fine.' If I hadn't wrestled, the team championship would have been lost. I went out that way and fought the best I could. I had an MRI of my arm. There's a tear, and I'll have a three-week physical therapy process. After that, I'll start preparing for the Olympics."

Akgül reflected on his performance at the recent European Championships ahead of the Olympics, noting that he won all his matches convincingly.

Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül celebrates after winning the 11th European championship title at the 2024 European Wrestling Championships, Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 18, 2024. (AA Photo)

He expressed happiness at the feedback he received, with many saying he has returned to his old form.

This has motivated him to continue evolving his wrestling style, aiming for further improvement at the Olympics.

Akgül, who is part of the Greco-Roman Wrestling National Team, which won the European championship after 31 years, gave credit to the family atmosphere within the team.

Regarding his upcoming match against Iranian wrestler Amir Zare, Akgül vowed to take revenge for his defeat in the semifinals of the 2023 World Championships.

Akgül discussed his career and the upcoming Olympics, emphasizing that the event will be crucial for him.

Despite his continued success and encouragement from his family to continue, he believes that a successful final at the Olympics would be a fitting conclusion to his career.

With 11 European championship titles, one Olympic gold medal, and three world championship titles, Akgül aims to crown his career with another gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.