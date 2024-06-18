Turkish national wrestler Taha Akgül, a seasoned athlete preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics, has expressed his anticipation for the games.

Akgül, who represents Ankara ASKI Sports Club, exuded confidence in addressing the psychological hurdles that come with Olympic competition.

"The mental game is crucial in the Olympics," he emphasized. "With my experience, I'm prepared to conquer these challenges and aim for victory once again on the Olympic stage."

Despite challenges in the qualification matches, Akgül secured two spots alongside Ibrahim Çiftçi.

He explained the difficulty stemmed from Dagestani athletes being dispersed worldwide, resulting in a shortage of competitors in their weight categories.

Akgül emphasized the competitive landscape, noting, "We're not just competing with one Russian or Dagestani athlete in our weight class. All countries are naturalizing Dagestani athletes, granting them passports to compete. Currently, we're facing over 10 Dagestani athletes in our weight categories, which is impacting freestyle wrestling."

Acknowledging the challenge of limited spots in heavyweight categories at the Olympics, Akgül emphasized the importance of a cohesive team to share the stress.

Despite feeling somewhat isolated due to a smaller team size, Akgül remained confident, saying, "We can overcome this. This is how the Olympics turned out for us." He expressed optimism for the Greco-Roman team, expecting them to achieve better results due to their larger participation. Akgül also expressed hope for himself and Çiftçi, expecting 2-3 medals in Greco-Roman, noting the tough competition in the 97 kg. category. As one of the most experienced athletes, he stressed the significance of mental preparation, believing it to be crucial for success at the Olympics.

Akgül expressed his desire for a modest life after retiring from wrestling, intending to spend more time with his family while remaining involved in wrestling through managerial roles and advisory positions.

He emphasized the importance of passing on his experiences to younger athletes and being useful to others, especially those from grassroots backgrounds.

Akgül stated that he does not seek power or position but rather aims to contribute positively wherever he can, awaiting further tasks and challenges after the Olympics.

He expressed confidence in the emergence of new wrestling champions after his retirement, noting the historical significance of his and Rıza's achievements.

He believes that talented wrestlers will continue to arise in Türkiyey, driven by a natural talent for wrestling.

Akgül expects future wrestlers to achieve legendary performances, ensuring that Türkiye will continue to produce champions.