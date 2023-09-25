In Sunday's World Wrestling Championships finale, Turkish wrestling phenom Ali Cengiz secured the gold medal in the 87 kg. category.

With a performance that could only be described as a masterclass, Cengiz showcased his mettle against a formidable roster of international opponents, culminating in the pinnacle of his career.

Cengiz's journey to the gold medal podium was nothing short of spectacular.

The 27-year-old star kicked off his campaign with a resounding victory over Finnish powerhouse Toni Heikki Metsomaeki, emerging triumphant with a commanding score of 7-3.

But that was just the beginning of his conquest.

In the second round, Cengiz faced off against Olympic and World Champion, the Ukrainian Zhan Belenyuk.

It was a battle of the bulls, yet, with a display of unmatched skill and determination, Cengiz outclassed Belenyuk with a score of 3-1, proving that he was indeed a force to be reckoned with.

The quarterfinals brought another intense showdown, as Cengiz went head-to-head with Uzbekistan's Jalgasbay Berdimuratov, the world's second-ranked wrestler.

In a nail-biting contest that ended in a 3-3 tie, it was Cengiz's last-point advantage that secured his passage to the semifinals.

The semifinals witnessed Cengiz's sheer dominance as he executed a remarkable pinfall against Kazakhstan's Nursultan Tursynov.

Leading 4-3, he left no room for doubt that he deserved his place in the finals.

In the championship's piece de resistance, Cengiz faced his Hungarian rival David Losonczi, a familiar foe from their shared third-place finish in a previous World Wrestling Championship.

The battle was fierce, with Cengiz initially conceding a point to Losonczi due to his passive stance.

However, a dramatic turnaround saw Cengiz take control with a headlock maneuver, establishing a 6-1 lead at the end of the first half.

The second half was a thrilling chess match on the mat, with both athletes trading points.

Ultimately, Cengiz held on to win 8-7, securing his status as the new world champion.

The World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade, Serbia, was a rollercoaster of emotions, and Cengiz's gold medal performance was the pinnacle of a remarkable tournament.

The Turkish National Wrestling Team, featuring 30 extraordinary athletes, left an indelible mark with a total of seven medals – two gold, one silver and four bronze.

Among the medalists, Ali Cengiz stood tall as the shining star.

Cengiz's victory earned him a gold medal and a coveted quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak was quick to offer his heartfelt congratulations to Cengiz for this historic achievement.