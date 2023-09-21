At the 2023 World Wrestling Championships held in Serbia, Turkish wrestler Evin Demirhan Yavuz not only claimed the bronze medal in the women's 50 kg category but also clinched an Olympic quota for Türkiye, adding to the nation's growing tally.

Facing off against Kseniya Stankevich in the repechage match, Yavuz displayed her dominance, securing an impressive 11-2 victory and earning her spot in the third-place playoff.

The European champion, Evin Demirhan Yavuz, found herself pitted against the formidable U.S. wrestler, Sarah Hildebrandt, in the bronze medal match.

Despite a valiant effort, Yavuz ultimately succumbed to a 5-0 defeat.

However, the defining moment came when Yavuz squared off against Colombian wrestler Alisson Cardozo in the Olympic quota match.

Turkish wrestler Evin Demirhan Yavuz (R) celebrates after defeating Colombia's Alisson Cardozo during the 2023 World Wrestling Championships, Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 20, 2023. (AA Photo)

With remarkable determination, Yavuz emerged victorious with a score of 4-1, securing her place in the top five in the women's 50 kg category and earning a coveted quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With this achievement, the number of Turkish wrestlers securing Olympic quotas in Belgrade has reached four, showcasing the nation's prowess on the wrestling mat.

In another gripping battle, Elvira Kamaloğlu represented Türkiye in the women's 57 kg category.

Kamaloğlu faced Nigerian Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye in the bronze medal match, putting up a spirited fight.

However, she was defeated with a final score of 9-5, falling short of securing the bronze.

Elvira Kamaloğlu's quest for an Olympic quota was met with formidable opposition in the Olympic quota match against Poland's Anhelina Lysak.

Despite her best efforts, Kamaloğlu was pinned by her opponent, preventing her from clinching a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

During the daytime session, in the non-Olympic 65 kg category, Kadriye Aksoy displayed her prowess by pinning Canadian wrestler Aleah Nickel in the repechage match.

However, her journey for a bronze medal ended with a defeat against China's Lili Lili in the bronze medal match.

As the curtains fell on the medal matches for women's 50, 57, 65, and 76 kg categories at the World Wrestling Championships, Japanese wrestlers celebrated their dominance.

Notably, Yui Susaki claimed the gold medal in the 50 kg final by outclassing Mongolia's Otgonjargal Dolgorjav. Tsugumi Sakurai, aged 22 years, secured her third consecutive world championship title in the 57 kg category.

Nonoka Ozaki triumphed in the 65 kg category, while Yuka Kagami seized the world championship title in the 76 kg division. Yesterday, Japanese wrestler Haruna Okuno also clinched gold in the 55 kg category.