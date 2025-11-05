Türkiye’s wrestling icon Rıza Kayaalp has finally found peace after one of the darkest chapters of his illustrious career. The four-time world champion announced Wednesday that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned his four-year doping suspension, allowing him to return to competition from Jan. 1, 2026.

The decision marks a major vindication for the 35-year-old Greco-Roman star, who maintained his innocence throughout a 1.5-year ordeal that sidelined him from the Paris 2024 Olympics and cast a shadow over a career built on discipline and dominance.

“I went through one and a half exhausting years,” Kayaalp said at a press conference held at the Rıza Kayaalp and Taha Akgül Sports Complex alongside Turkish Wrestling Federation President Taha Akgül and ASKİ Sports Club Coordinator Abdullah Çakmar. “When this happened before the Olympics, I was devastated – I couldn’t eat or even drink water for days. But I knew I had to fight to prove my innocence.”

Fight beyond the mat

Kayaalp explained that his positive test stemmed from Vastarel, a medication he used for an ear condition that caused tinnitus.

“It was something my doctor prescribed. I had the report, messages, everything. It’s a medicine no stronger than aspirin,” he said. “I’ve given hundreds of clean tests over 20 years on the national team. I’ve never once tried to gain an unfair advantage.”

After receiving a four-year ban from the International Testing Agency (ITA), Kayaalp appealed to CAS, where he and his medical team underwent hours of cross-examination at the tribunal’s Lausanne headquarters.

“We were questioned from morning till night, but the truth prevailed,” he said. “I proved that I took the medication for treatment, not for performance. That’s what matters most to me.”

The ruling means the most decorated Greco-Roman wrestler in Turkish history – with 12 European titles, 5 world golds, and 3 Olympic medals – can resume his career if he chooses in 2026. “I’m happy and relieved,” he added. “This was about defending my honor, my family, and my country.”

“A clean career”

Federation president and Olympic champion Taha Akgül praised Kayaalp’s perseverance, calling his record “a clean career beyond doubt.”

“Thank God, we’re here with good news,” Akgül said. “Rıza went through a tough 18 months. He was punished for something stemming from an ear problem – something completely unrelated to performance. This is a man with 30 years of spotless history, 12 European and five world titles, and countless clean tests.”

Akgül stressed the discipline and caution top-level athletes must maintain: “We’re the kind of people who check every drop of water and every meal we consume. We live carefully because we carry the flag of this nation. Rıza has always been one of us – responsible, honest, and pure in his intentions.”

With the suspension lifted, Akgül confirmed Kayaalp has remained in training and could target a record-breaking 13th European title upon his return.

“His fitness is still impressive,” Akgül said. “He never left the mat. With this decision, he’s free to compete again – and maybe, God willing, win the Olympic gold that has eluded him. Cuba’s Lopez has retired, and Rıza remains one of the biggest favorites.”

“Like a holiday”

ASKİ Sports coordinator Abdullah Çakmar likened the news to “a national celebration.”

“Rıza is not just a champion; he’s a symbol of perseverance,” Çakmar said. “We all feel like children waiting for a gift before the holiday – that’s the joy we’re experiencing today. We’ll stand by him until 2028 and beyond.”

Kayaalp, emotional but composed, thanked his family and supporters: “Every time someone told me, ‘We believe in you,’ it gave me strength. My wife, parents, teammates – they all carried me through this storm.”

His suspension, which began July 1, 2024, will expire on Jan. 1, 2026, paving the way for a full return to the sport he has defined for nearly two decades.

For Kayaalp, the verdict is more than just a legal victory – it’s redemption. “I’ve proven my integrity,” he said quietly. “Now, I can finally breathe again.”