Süleyman Atlı, a national athlete who has made it to the finals of the last four European Wrestling Championships, is looking to add to his impressive record at the upcoming event in Croatia.

The European Wrestling Championship is set to take place in Zagreb from April 17 to 23.

Representing Türkiye in the freestyle 57 kg. category, Süleyman Atlı will be vying for his third European championship title.

Süleyman has previously won gold medals in 2019 and 2021 at the European Championships, silver in 2020 and 2022, and bronze in 2017.

During an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Süleyman Atlı expressed confidence in his preparation for the competition.

"The European Championship is the most significant event prior to the World Championship in Serbia. We have worked with this in mind, and I want to bring a gold medal back to my country," he said.

The 28-year-old national athlete, who won a silver medal in the 61 kg. category at the European Championship held in Budapest last year, added: "This year, I am competing in my own weight category of 57 kg. This European Championship is crucial for me to showcase my strength prior to the Olympics. Of course, my goal is always to win the championship. I feel that I have made progress in terms of performance. We have had a good preparatory mechanism from the last World Championship until now. I am aware that I will be competing in 57 kg. this year, and I have adjusted my training and nutrition program accordingly. I am ready."

Süleyman highlighted his recent gold medal win at the tournament in Egypt, stating that he is in top form ahead of the European Championship.

"Of course, my main goal is the Olympics, but for now I am focusing on the European Championship in Croatia. I hope to win the gold medal," he said.

Additionally, the national wrestler underlined his team's strength and ambition saying, "We have a good team, and we came second in Europe as a team last year. I have friends who are contenders for many championships. Taha is already a legendary name in our team. Soner has won three European championships and he is heading for the fourth championship. Feyzullah Aktürk and Muhammet Akdeniz too are contenders. As a team, we are strong and our goal this year is to be European champions and make history."