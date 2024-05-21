World and European wrestling champion Yasemin Adar Yiğit is gearing up for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a gold medal target.

The star athlete, who secured her spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics by defeating her competitors in Baku, recalled this achievement in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Yiğit expressed that her team is in excellent shape and putting in a lot of hard work to represent Türkiye in the Olympics at their best.

"We've been in camp for 11 months, making sacrifices. We can't be with our loved ones during holidays, weddings, or funerals. We're always in camp, away from our families and spouses. The coaching staff is the same way. We're always striving to represent our country in the best possible way. We have a great purpose, goal, and path ahead of us," she said.

Highlighting the significant success of women in wrestling lately, Yiğit mentioned that they will have five female athletes representing them in Paris.

The determined athlete, who faced skepticism about women in wrestling, has persevered to achieve remarkable success.

She and her teammates, Evin Demirhan, Zeynep Yetgil, Nesrin Baş, and Buse Tosun, have formed a strong team that will represent their country in the Olympics.

Despite winning numerous gold medals, she is now focused on the ultimate goal: winning Olympic gold and hearing her national anthem play in celebration of her achievement.

Yiğit sees herself as a role model for young Turkish women experiencing new challenges.

She feels proud to inspire them, saying, "I try to guide our girls. They message me, saying, 'Sister, I want to be like you.' If I can be a good example to them, I am very happy."

Her coach, Efraim Kahraman highlighted their rigorous preparations and the team's goal of the Olympic championship, stating, "We made history by participating with five female wrestlers. We aim to produce an Olympic champion. We expect Yasemin to make history in Paris by winning Olympic gold."