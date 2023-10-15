During Serbia's 2023 World Wrestling Championships, one name stood out among the rest – Evin Demirhan Yavuz, who did not just aim to secure her spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but to also to make history.

After returning from Serbia to her hometown of Siirt, Yavuz, in a chat with Anadolu Agency (AA), reminisced about her humble beginnings.

"My home was right next to the gym," she recalled. "During my childhood summers, I would wander over with my friends, and fate introduced me to the world of wrestling. Little did I know that this chance encounter would shape my destiny."

Yavuz's wrestling journey started in 2009, and her accolades quickly piled up.

She mentioned her golden debut at the Turkish National Championships and the subsequent invitation to join the national team camp.

As she put it: "That's when the story of my wrestling adventure began. I had never ventured beyond my hometown before wrestling, the chance led me to explore new cities and embark on a global odyssey. I was privileged to introduce 'firsts' for my country."

For Yavuz, representing Siirt and Türkiye on the world stage is a sacred duty.

She remains focused on her commitment to achieving new heights.

Notably, she is the first and only Turkish female athlete to clinch the European championship in three different weight categories, marking a watershed moment for women's wrestling in Türkiye.

Yavuz's passion for the sport and her nation is solid, expressed in her words: "After my first European championship, it took six years to reclaim the title. Throughout this journey, my ultimate aspiration was to raise our Turkish flag high and to have our national anthem resonate through the arena. There's no greater pride than standing in the spotlight with our flag, as the world's nations pay tribute to our anthem. I've been blessed to consistently represent my country at the pinnacle of the sport."

Turkish wrestler Evin Demirhan Yavuz trains for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Siirt, Türkiye, Oct. 10, 2023. (AA Photo)

In the early days, Yavuz had to contend with resistance from her family, particularly her elder brother.

However, with each victory, she turned their skepticism into unwavering support and a source of pride.

Today, her achievements highlight her unyielding dedication.

The 28-year-old athlete acknowledges the collective success of Turkish female wrestlers, there is a longing for that elusive Olympic gold.

"In this journey, we have learned that our medals mean much more than mere metal. Each victory has inspired our younger comrades. I have witnessed the birth of many young wrestlers who have taken up the sport alongside me. Motivating them, helping them dream big, and instilling in them a purpose has always been my greatest ambition. With every medal I win, I see that dream come to life," she said.

Yavuz recently secured an Olympic quota for Türkiye in the 50 kg. category at the World Wrestling Championships in Serbia.

As she tirelessly works toward her ultimate goal, the 2024 Paris Olympics, Yavuz revealed her heartfelt aspiration, "I have earned my ticket to the 2024 Olympics, and I am heading there for the second time. If I can secure the gold, I will etch my name in Turkish wrestling history as the first female athlete to win an Olympic gold. It's a legacy I am driven to create. Because there has never been such an achievement in our history. Why cannot I be the one to achieve it? If my Siirt-born journey culminates in an Olympic gold, it will be a moment of immense joy for me."