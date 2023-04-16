Selçuk Can and Feyzullah Aktürk, two talented wrestlers representing Türkiye, are poised to showcase their exceptional skills and bring home the coveted gold medals from the highly anticipated European Wrestling Championships, held this week from Monday to Sunday in Zagreb, Croatia.

Can, a member of the Greco-Roman Wrestling National Team, is resolute in his commitment to securing a victory for his country by achieving success both individually and as a team in the upcoming European Championships, with an unwavering determination to bestow upon his nation a remarkable "double feast" of triumph and honor.

He expressed his belief in the team's competence to excel in the championship, affirming that they possess a strong team that achieved the world championship title last year following a 13-year gap.

He also said that his colleagues are a youthful team with the aspiration to claim triumph both as individuals and as a collective.

Can, who is set to compete in the 72 kg. weight category, expressed his delight in the European Wrestling Championships coinciding with the Ramadan Feast.

"We look forward to the Ramadan Feast with enthusiasm, hoping to bring home the gold medal and achieve success for our country, our nation, our family, and our loved ones. We ask for their prayers and support during this competition," he said.

Can, a world championship bronze medalist in Serbia last year, set his sights on the ultimate goal of becoming the senior world champion and capturing gold.

He emphasized his unwavering commitment to striving for excellence and remained optimistic that if God willing, he would triumph in his pursuit.

Aktürk aims defense

In addition to Can, Feyzullah Aktürk is also aiming to win the gold medal for the second year in a row in the upcoming European Championships while representing the Crescent-Star flag in the men's freestyle 92 kg. category.

Aktürk, who won the European Championships last year in both the under-23 and senior categories, stated his ambition to win the championship again this year.

"We had a good preparation process. We think we prepared well for the European Championship as a team. We will do our best to get on the mat," he said.

He conveyed his desire to retain his championship and attain the European championship consecutively, along with his aspirations of bringing glory to his nation by raising Türkiye's flag through victory.

Just like Can, Aktürk added that they have a good staff consisting of both young and experienced wrestlers, and they aim to win plenty of medals.

Last year, the Turkish team came in second place in Europe and Aktürk noted that the team could have won the championship if Soner Demirtaş, an experienced wrestler who battled at 74 kg., had not been injured. He expressed his team's determination to become champions this year and hoped that God would bless their hearts.

The freestyle competitions of the European Wrestling Championships will be held from April 17 to 19.