Turkey has won a total of 34 medals at the Poland Open wrestling tournament in Warsaw, the Turkish Wrestling Federation (TGF) announced Sunday.

According to TGF, the Turkish wrestling team claimed 10 gold, six silver, and 18 bronze medals in the tournament.

Three of the gold medals were won on Sunday, the event’s last day, in Greco-Roman style.

Cengiz Arslan won the gold in the 72-kilogram class, with Doğan Göktaş and Hamza Bakır claiming the other two in the 87-kilogram and 130-kilogram class. The only silver in Gerco-Roman style was won by Süleyman Demirci in the 97-kilogram class.

Ahmet Yılmaz (72 kilograms), Doğan Yılmaz (72 kilograms), Ali Cengiz (87 kilograms) and Osman Yıldırım (130 kilograms) clinched a bronze medal each.

With five gold, three silver and seven bronze medals, Turkey finished second in the competition after host Poland in the Greco-Roman style.

In the men's freestyle, Turkey was crowned champion after winning four gold, three silver and seven bronze medals. The women's team finished freestyle in third with one gold and four bronze medals.

The TGF also said Turkish athletes won eight more medals at the Grand Prix Zagreb Open organized by United World Wrestling (UWW).

According to the TGF, Ekrem Öztürk (55 kilograms), Kerem Kamal (60 kilograms), Burhan Akbudak (82 kilograms) and Rıza Kayaalp (130 kilograms) won gold medals each at the Greco-Roman style competition held in the Croatian capital.

Meanwhile, Şerif Kılıç (55 kilograms), Atakan Yüksel (67 kilograms), Salih Aydın (82 kilograms) and Cenk Ildem (97 kilograms) claimed silver medals.

The only bronze medal for the Turkish team was clinched by Selçuk Can in the 72-kilogram class.