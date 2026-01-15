Turkish Wrestling Federation President Taha Akgül says the future of the sport lies firmly in its foundations, revealing that up to 70% of the federation’s budget is now being directed toward grassroots development as Turkish wrestling navigates a generational shift and eyes a stronger 2026.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Akgül outlined an ambitious roadmap that stretches from youth investment and institutional reform to the revival of Olympic great Rıza Kayaalp, the heavyweight transition of Feyzullah Aktürk and the continued rise of Türkiye’s women wrestlers.

Akgül, a decorated Olympic champion himself with one gold, two bronze medals, three world titles and 11 European crowns, acknowledged that Turkish wrestling is entering a new era.

With both Akgül and women’s wrestling pioneer Yasemin Adar Yiğit stepping away from competition, a wave of younger athletes has begun carrying the national flag at senior European and world championships.

The season opened with the Turkish Championships, followed by the Yaşar Doğu, Vehbi Emre and Hamit Kaplan international tournaments. The Antalya event, Akgül said, provided a valuable measuring stick.

“Some of the world’s strongest wrestling nations were there, the U.S., Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan,” he said. “Our young athletes faced elite opponents. That’s how they see their gaps, and that’s how they grow.”

After a turbulent 2025 marked by elections, a delayed general assembly and a compressed competition calendar, Akgül believes Turkish wrestling has turned a corner.

“We’re in a better place than last year,” he said. “This time we’re moving with a clear plan. Performance will come, talent never runs out in this country. Our real concern is the kids below the senior level. That’s where we invest most of our energy, every single day.”

Akgül said the federation spent much of last year traveling across the country, visiting clubs from Hakkari and Şırnak to Van, insisting that progress happens on the mat, not behind desks.

“When we sit in offices, there’s no blessing,” he said. “But when we’re in the field, meeting clubs, municipalities, governors and sponsors, we feel it. Right now, my only happiness is serving wrestling. And we’re also working to strengthen the federation institutionally, not just chasing medals.”

Kayaalp returns, eyes history

Akgül confirmed that Olympic silver medalist and multiple world and European champion Rıza Kayaalp has returned to competition after the Court of Arbitration for Sport accepted his appeal, and that the veteran heavyweight is back with renewed spirit.

“He’s started training again and he’s in great shape mentally,” Akgül said. “We’re seeing the old Rıza, smiling, joking, enjoying the mat.”

Kayaalp is expected to compete at the European Championships in Albania in April, where he could break legendary Russian Aleksandr Karelin’s long-standing European title record.

“Our goal is clear: a 13th European title,” Akgül said. “His return has completely changed the atmosphere. Greco-Roman wrestling in Türkiye already has a strong group, and Rıza’s presence lifts everyone.”

To address match sharpness and ranking concerns, Kayaalp will compete in ranking tournaments ahead of the Europeans to secure seeding and avoid early clashes with Iranian rivals.

Looking further ahead, Akgül dismissed speculation that Kayaalp plans to retire after breaking the record, saying the ultimate target remains Los Angeles 2028.

“If Cuba’s Lopez can win Olympic gold at 41, why can’t Rıza do it at 38 or 39?” he said. “We have the belief and the resources. With the right preparation, there’s no reason he can’t become Olympic champion again.”

Aktürk moves up to heavyweight

European champion Feyzullah Aktürk, who made headlines with his success in oil wrestling and a runner-up finish at last year’s Kırkpınar, will now compete at 125 kg in freestyle, the weight class where Akgül himself once dominated.

Aktürk, a three-time European champion at 92 kg, has already claimed the national title at heavyweight and impressed with a convincing final victory.

“We believe he’ll perform well at this weight,” Akgül said. “He has a minor injury, so we didn’t risk him at Yaşar Doğu. Our focus is fully on the European Championships.”

Asked about training sessions with Aktürk, Akgül laughed.

“He’s not quite there yet,” he said. “We wrestle sometimes in training, half an hour here and there. He hasn’t scored on me yet, but he’s improving. Right now, he can beat mid-level heavyweights, and he’s on the right path.”

Women lead the way

Akgül reserved special praise for women’s wrestling, calling it the federation’s most satisfying area of progress.

“Nesrin is our star now, our jewel,” he said of 23-year-old Nesrin Baş, a three-time U23 world champion and silver medalist at the 2025 Senior World Championships.

Baş has started the year strongly with victories at the Turkish Championships and the Yaşar Doğu Tournament, while the squad remains stacked with proven names including Olympic bronze medalist Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu, Bediha Gün, Tuba Demir, Evin Demirhan Yavuz and Beyza Nur Akkuş.

Recent weight adjustments have seen Baş move to 68 kg and Tosun Çavuşoğlu to 72 kg, a decision Akgül said will remain flexible as the Olympic year approaches.

“Right now, the Women’s National Team is the group we’re happiest with,” he said.

Akgül also confirmed a change on the women’s coaching staff, with Efraim Kahraman stepping down and Ayhan Sucu taking over as head coach.